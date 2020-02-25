Chief International Editor Didi Schanche

Hi all:

It is with great enthusiasm and certain newsroom acclamation that I announce Didi Schanche as Chief International Editor. As everyone knows Didi has been an excellent deputy for the last eight years. Whether it is editing a story for character driven narrative or thinking about the distinct challenges a correspondent faces in the field or how to meet the myriad needs of shows, Didi has deep insight into the way to solve the challenge. Didi has lead the International teams collaborations with Science on both Ebola and COVID-19, knowing how to blend the two sets of expertise for the best news report. With all these attributes and a charismatic personality, Didi will lead the International desk to new heights at a time that calls for NPR's best qualities of take-you-there insights from across the globe.

Didi will have more to say in the days ahead about the search for her replacement as deputy. The good news is she knows exactly what it takes.

Please join me in a rousing round of congratulations to Didi.

Felicidades, Toutes nos felicitations, Parabens, Herzliche Gluckwunsche, Pongezi, Pagbati and many more....

Edith