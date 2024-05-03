Accessibility links
Did you know this about Steve? : NPR Extra It's Steve Inskeep's 20th anniversary with Morning Edition, we've put together a list of factoids about him

NPR Extra

an extra dose of NPR

People

Did you know this about Steve?

Enlarge this image

Morning Edition co-host Steve Inskeep records a pre-tape at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., on January 24, 2024. (photo by Allison Shelley) Allison Shelley/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Allison Shelley/NPR

Morning Edition co-host Steve Inskeep records a pre-tape at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., on January 24, 2024. (photo by Allison Shelley)

Allison Shelley/NPR

It's Steve Inskeep's 20th anniversary in the Morning Edition host chair!

Enlarge this image

The Morning Edition team toasts co-host Steve Inskeep on his 20th anniversary hosting the show. Isabel Lara/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Isabel Lara/NPR

The Morning Edition team toasts co-host Steve Inskeep on his 20th anniversary hosting the show.

Isabel Lara/NPR

To celebrate the show aired a tribute where Renee Montagne made a guest appearance to revisit some of Steve's most memorable stories. Listen here.

We've also put together this list of Steve factoids:

  • At Morning Edition, the staff sometimes jokes that we are on SIT, or Steve Inskeep Time.
  • Morning Edition had a different theme song than it does now when Steve joined.
  • Steve wakes up as early as 2:30a sometimes when he is hosting the show.
  • Steve brings two cups into the studio: one for coffee and one for water; and he believes water is just as important as caffeine when you're tired.
  • He's a loud typer.
  • Steve just returned from reporting in China, where he's been before for Morning Edition.
  • Steve loves "vox" reporting — that is —walking around an event or a city talking to dozens and dozens, sometimes hundreds of people just to tell a more thorough and accurate story.
  • Sometimes, Steve cries when StoryCorp airs. (TBH, almost all the hosts have at some point. StoryCorp is weeper.)

NPR Extra

an extra dose of NPR