Did you know this about Steve?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Allison Shelley/NPR Allison Shelley/NPR

It's Steve Inskeep's 20th anniversary in the Morning Edition host chair!

Enlarge this image toggle caption Isabel Lara/NPR Isabel Lara/NPR

To celebrate the show aired a tribute where Renee Montagne made a guest appearance to revisit some of Steve's most memorable stories. Listen here.

We've also put together this list of Steve factoids: