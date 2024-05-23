Nicole Werbeck is now Director of NPR Visuals

toggle caption Marc Thiessen/NPR

In a note to content division staff, Keith Jenkins, V.P. for Music and Visual Strategy announced the following update:

I’m pleased to announce that Nicole Werbeck has been promoted to Director of NPR Visuals. In this role she will continue to oversee the day to day workings of the Visuals team which includes everything from breaking news to Tiny Desk concerts.

Nicole has been at NPR for over 11 years, beginning as our first homepage editor in 2008. After a stint at National Geographic, Nicole returned to NPR in 2017 as Supervising Editor, NPR Visuals. Since then Nicole has worked to expand NPR Visuals Team’s work in photography and video. She helped create and supervises the Visual Newscast team, added more photo editors and photographers and has been working to increase audio and visual collaborations with shows, desks, podcasts, member stations and outside partners.

At National Geographic, Nicole was a Senior Photo Editor managing a team of photo editors assigning and editing photo and multimedia stories from across the world that published in National Geographic Magazine and online.

Prior to joining NPR in 2008, Nicole spent 10 years as an editor at The Washington Post. Nicole was a Projects Editor, Photo Editor, and Deputy News Editor. Much of her work focused on projects and breaking news. While there she worked on a variety of stories, including the September 11, 2001 attacks and Hurricane Katrina. She also worked on 2 Pulitzer Prize winning projects.

Please join me in congratulating Nicole on her accomplishments and on the next part of her journey.