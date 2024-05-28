Becky Sullivan joins the National Desk as a Sports Correspondent

In a note to newsroom staff, Russell Lewis, Deputy National Editor, Ammad Omar, Chief National Editor and Catherine Laidlaw, Deputy National Editor, made the following announcement:

Hi all- We’re thrilled to announce that Becky Sullivan is joining the National Desk as a sports correspondent.

Becky has worked at NPR for 12 years. She started as an Arts Desk intern, worked the weekend shows, spent many years as a producer on All Things Considered and, most recently, has been a digital reporter on the Newshub. She’s a Pulitzer finalist, a Murrow winner, and reported/produced from Israel/Gaza/West Bank, Ukraine, Haiti, Afghanistan, Japan, Colombia, Iran, North Korea and lots of other places too.

She’s nimble and fast, both for online and on-air, exceptionally curious and filled to the brim with story ideas. Becky is also creative. Just listen to this lovely postcard she crafted after the bizarre end to game 1 in the 2018 NBA finals. She’s done live two-ways, reported sound-rich pieces, written quick turns for Newscast and digital, and she brings digital stories to life using visuals and graphics. And, finally, those who know Becky, know that she loves sports. A native of Kansas City, she pledges to set aside her devotion to the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas City Chiefs/Royals and will report fairly on all teams and trends in the sporting world.

Becky will start her new role on June 3 and will work with Russell Lewis who has been the network’s sports editor since 2017.

Ammad, Catherine and Russell