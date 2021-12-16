Suraya Mohamed

The NPR Music team listened to a lot of excellent music this year and unfortunately, some of it didn't make any of our lists. Here are a few of my favorites that don't appear anywhere in our Best Music of 2021 compilations. There is no theme or order to this list. These songs and albums aren't ranked; it's just good music that speaks to me in a powerful way.

Top 10 Albums of 2021

• Artifacts, ...and Then There's This

• Greentea Peng, Man Made

• H.E.R., Back of My Mind

• Vijay Iyer Trio, Uneasy

• Sons of Kemet, Black to the Future

• Native Soul, Teenage Dreams

• Nubya Garcia, SOURCE ⧺ WE MOVE

• Emma-Jean Thackray, Yellow

• Tirzah, Colourgrade

• Caetano Veloso, Meu Coco

Top 10 Songs of 2021

• BTS, "Permission To Dance"

• Jacob Banks, "Found"

• John Glacier, "Platoon"

• Omar S, "Heaven Knows"

• Genesis Owusu, "Waitin' on Ya"

• The Paper Kites (feat. Julia Stone), "Without Your Love"

• Portico Quartet, "Terrain: 1"

• Skepta (feat. J Balvin), "Nirvana"

• Tonstartssbandht, "What Has Happened"

• Julia Wolf, "Villain"