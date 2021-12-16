Nikki Birch

Enlarge this image toggle caption Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist

Music was back with a vengeance this year, or perhaps I was in a better place to actually savor the juicy tidbits I discovered. This is an unranked collection of my favorite songs and albums that came out in 2021. Deciding which ones made this list was incredibly difficult since there are many more I would have liked to include, but I decided to go with the music I couldn't stop playing on repeat. I hope that in this list, you discover new artists that become a part of your soundtrack. Cheers!

Top 10 Albums of 2021

• Joy Oladokun, in defense of my own happiness

• NIKARA, NIKARA presents Black Wall Street

• Rogue VHS, I am: Rogue VHS

• Cory Henry, Best of Me

• Mirrors, Mirrors

• Portico Quartet, Monument

• Celeste, Not Your Muse

• Weedie Braimah, The Hands of Time

• Silk Sonic, An Evening With Silk Sonic

• Tyler, the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost

Top 10 Songs of 2021

• Barbra Streisand (feat. Kermit the Frog), "Rainbow Connection"

• Big Boi and Sleepy Brown (feat. Killer Mike), "lowercase (no cap)"

• Kiefer, "Friends"

• Gabriels, "Blame"

• Jordan Peters, "Float"

• Michael League, "Me, Like You"

• J3PO, "Silver Lining"

• Joe Flizzow (feat. MK and Jay Park), "CIAO"

• Bill Laurance, "Zeal"

• Lime Cordiale, "Apple Crumble"