Mourning And Instagramming The Death Of A Pet
I heard somewhere recently, in a movie or a radio interview, that the point of life is to make deep connections - whether with another person or animal. I've spent my entire adult life with a calico cat named after a Bob Dylan song. I was 21 years old when we met. She traveled across the country with me countless times. We lived together in eight different states. She was the only one with me when I got the phone call that I had won a Pulitzer. New jobs, breakups, deaths. She was with me until her own death came just two months short of her 17th birthday. I'm not much of an Instagram user. Or user of any social media for that matter. But there's a big hole now and somewhat of a story to share. As a way to make something from all this sadness. As a way for me to spend more time with her. I will try to avoid being overly dark and maudlin. Get ready for a lot of cat pictures. #100daysofisis #isisthecat #photooftheday #latergram #memoriam
In 1998, photographer Preston Gannaway and her college roommate answered a newspaper listing that advertised kittens. They drove out to a house on Egypt Road and found a man waiting in the driveway, carrying a kitten in each arm. Gannaway picked the one with short hair, because of allergies, and named her Isis because of the Bob Dylan song — "Isis, you mystical child" like the Egyptian goddess, not the terrorist group.
They lived together for almost 17 years.
"She was the one who was a consistent presence every day in my life during that time," said Gannaway, who was just starting her career and bouncing around the country for jobs and internships. "My parents remarried at that time. Girlfriends come and go."
When Isis died in 2015, she left an emptiness a story could help fill. Gannaway started posting photographs of Isis for 100 consecutive days on Instagram as a way to grieve. Some reference typical cat photos on the Internet. Most look like they belong in a family album. The series, called #100daysofisis, shows the relationship between photography and memory. Gannaway looked through her photo archive and wrote diary-like captions. The process let her spend more time with her cat.
"The thing that struck me was the sense of time," she said. "Like, oh, those are the people I hung out with, that's what I looked like, that's what she looked like, and that's part of the reason why I felt such a connection to her."
Gannaway has nearly two decades of photographs. As Isis grew, Gannaway's life changed. New jobs, new homes. Then Isis' soft fur faded into the tired coat of an old cat. The one constant is their affection.
There's a self-described, "wonderfully brooding" self-portrait made with Isis from 1999. Wearing a beanie, Gannaway sits on the floor next to Isis, who is standing taller on a chair. Dramatic window light and shadows fall across their faces, only revealing one of their eyes each. We also see Isis after her cancer diagnosis, looking up at Gannaway, refusing to eat the buffet of different flavors of cat foods laid out before her in desperation.
"I tend to push emotions aside and battle on," Gannaway said. "This made me wallow in it a bit more and channel it into something that I hope is meaningful to others."
Isis exploring every crook and corner of the hotel room du jour. We did many cross country moves together over the course of her life and though she wasn't a fan, we got in the rhythm. She didn't like the car but she loved getting out and hanging in a new hotel. That is, until she realized we'd be getting back in the car. Hotel rooms with the platform beds were the best. Because there was nothing worse than trying to coax her out from under the largest piece of furniture, delaying the start of a long day on the road. #100daysofisis #isisthecat #latergram #memoriam #ontheroad #motellife
One thing this series does is force me to spend looking at old pictures. It's so easy and tempting for me to get busy with work and just bury the loss. But this odd commitment I'm trying to keep forces me to spend time with her, at least in the only way that I can now. And then I savor it. As a (primarily) still photographer, I hate to admit it, but the videos are my favorite. And it makes me so grateful for the technology in my pocket. This is a screenshot from a super close up video I took a couple of summers ago. I could watch it forever. #100daysofisis #isisthecat #inmemoriam #calico #tribute #macro #iphonetolaptopandback
The love for a pet is universal. #100daysofisis is a celebration of their companionship. But it's also more than that. Gannaway spent two years documenting a family coping with a mother's terminal illness, which won her the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography. That story showed her firsthand that we often don't talk about death and end-of-life care. Working on Isis' series felt similar, and Instagram seemed like the perfect platform for a photojournalist to tell a personal story.
On Day 97 of the project, Gannaway wrote that she had wanted to let Isis die at home. But when Isis' body started to shut down on a holiday weekend, no vets answered their calls.
"I didn't know how little warning time I would have, and when it was time, it was really quick," Gannaway recalled. "I wish that the vet had been more forthcoming about palliative care and how we could have ensured a peaceful death at home."
Watching someone die is a powerful thing to witness, yet we don't often depict our own ways of grieving. As a journalist whose work often demands the trust and vulnerability of others, Gannaway becomes an open book herself in #100daysofisis, in the age of Instagram.
She was kitten-like for more than 16 years. Then she was sick for a few months, then she was gone. I'm happy it went that way, I suppose, but it's still unbelievable. As long as she was healthy, I enjoyed taking her to the vet because the techs would coo over her. One of my greatest fears was that I would take her in and I wouldn't bring her home. That's what always happened to sick pets when I was a kid. Here she in her best hiding pose during a visit in 2010. Guess she thought the cotton balls were good camouflage. #100daysofisis #isisthecat #inmemoriam #calico #tribute #preiphone #poorbaby
Christmas ornament shopping at our favorite Port Costa store today. Everything we bought had an animal on it. When the woman checking us out commented on that and asked if we had pets, I didn't know how to respond. #100daysofisis #isisthecat #inmemoriam #calico #photooftheday #tribute #day88 #theatreofdreams #californiachristmas
I haven't gotten rid of that director's chair. I haven't donated the bags and bags of uneaten food. I haven't thrown away all of the stained rugs. There's still a pile of medications and pharmacy notes and a calendar that never made it past September 5... I've just been posting a photo on Instagram every day. #100daysofisis #isisthecat #inmemoriam #calico #tribute #shadows #photooftheday #notiphone #2010ithink #day92
Nighttime reading. This is an old iPhone favorite. I posted the same frame the day the vet told us she had lymphoma. That was 34 weeks ago. Sometimes it's hard to think of anything else of significance that happened this year. #100daysofisis #isisthecat #inmemoriam #calico #tribute #catsoflatergrams #day81
This was my view every morning for the past five months. My view multiple times through the day, actually. Isis had been known to go on hunger strikes out of boredom, alarming every vet we had with sudden weight loss. We'd finally catch on and change her diet or food placement and things would go back to normal. But once there was a cancer diagnosis the ante was upped. She used it to her advantage, requesting more and more different flavors of cat food which resulted in multi-course meals few humans ever have. By the end we were feeding her by the spoonful and I thought many times this must be what it's like having a newborn. #100daysofisis #isisthecat #latergram #memoriam
I got tired of constantly cleaning vomit off the floor, so I would keep scraps of paper out to try and 'catch' it. That worked pretty well once I knew the pre-throw up warning signs. But some of the paper she decided worked better as furniture. #100daysofisis #isisthecat #memoriam #calico #catsinboxes #catsinbags
Every vet I've had since she was 10 I made sure would do at-home euthanasia. I always knew I'd do anything in my power to let her die at home. Having done a story on caring for a sick loved one and end-of-life, I was vaguely aware of what it might entail. Afterwards, I was surprised by how similar it actually was. While working on the Remember Me project, I felt strongly that death was a topic that is all too often hidden in this society. When Isis's body decided to shut down, it took all three of us by surprise. There was no warning. After tearful resignation, we called the emergency vets in the area to have someone come out and euthanize her. It was a Saturday night on a holiday weekend, but I trusted someone would be there to help. No one answered. No one called us back -- that weekend or even the next week. That was a hard lesson. We should have insisted on cell phone numbers. We should have been prepped better. But there was no end-of-life coaching from our vet. There was no hospice. Nicole and I tried our best to comfort Isis as we desperately tried to figure out what to do, how to help her. Luckily she passed just before we had given up and decided to drive her to the 24-hour hospital ourselves. But I knew that would have scared her even more. I'm so thankful it didn't come to that. A few hours earlier, she walked into our little TV room as we were watching a movie and motioned that she wanted to sit with us. We stroked her while she stretched out between us. At some point after the movie ended and while we were getting ready to go to bed, her legs stopped working. Without knowing exactly what to do or where to be, I settled back on the TV room couch. I was stretched out with her on my chest until she died. It's not pretty. It's not peaceful watching a soul fight a body when the soul doesn't want to leave. But I can't imagine anything more intimate than holding her during those last breaths. We sat up with her body afterwards. Petted her and cleaned her. She reminded me of a Wes Anderson movie, flying across a white sheet sky. #100daysofisis #isisthecat #inmemoriam #calico #tribute #hospice #veterinary #animalhospital #notiphone #day97
Looking at this picture, I just noticed that you can still see my finger strokes in her fur. Before she died, I never realized that every time I picture going home, I think of her. It makes walking in that door hard every time. #100daysofisis #isisthecat #inmemoriam #calico #photooftheday #tribute #latergram #catsofinstagram #day99