Photos: The Women's March In Washington

Editor's note: This report includes images that some readers may find offensive.
Tanya Brooks rode on a bus overnight from Bay City, Mich., to attend the Women's March in Washington, D.C. She also attended the inaugural Women's March in 2017.
Tanya Brooks rode on a bus overnight from Bay City, Mich., to attend the Women's March in Washington, D.C. She also attended the inaugural Women's March in 2017.
Crowds gathered in Washington, D.C. for third annual march despite reports of rain and snow.
D.C. resident Anne Seymour participates in the march.
Medea Benjamin (left), who lives in D.C., and California resident Ellen Sturtz greet each other at the Women's March. The friends hadn't seen one another for a number of years.
Marches also took place nationwide from New York to San Francisco, to Dallas, Philadelphia and Portland, Maine.
The Batala Washington all-women Afro-Brazilian band.
Demonstrators raised signs about LGBTQ rights, #BlackLivesMatter and immigration, as well as a myriad of posters referencing President Trump.
Bryana Moore, Veronika Funke, Nancy Haugh, students at James Madison University (JMU), and Katie Lese, a lecturer at JMU, traveled to Washington, D.C. for the Women's March.
Marchers head toward Freedom plaza during the 2019 Women's March in Washington, D.C.
Sisters Lizzie and Helen Greene attend the Women's March in D.C. with their parents.
Virginia Gordon, 96 (seated in wheelchair) from Champagne, Ill., leads a family cohort of four generations of women attending the Women's March.
Krista Bombardier, of Lynchburg, Va., yells as she passes anti-abortion demonstrators near the Trump International Hotel.
Marchers in Washington gathered in Freedom Plaza, unlike the previous two marches, which had taken place on the National Mall.
