Photos: The Women's March In Washington : The Picture Show Started in 2017, the protest movement advocates for the rights of women, immigrants, people of color and the LGBTQ community.

Photos: The Women's March In Washington

Photos: The Women's March In Washington

Amr Alfiky

Olivia Sun

Tyrone Turner

Editor's note: This report includes images that some readers may find offensive.

Enlarge this image

Tanya Brooks rode on a bus overnight from Bay City, Mich., to attend the Women's March in Washington, D.C. She also attended the inaugural Women's March in 2017. Becky Harlan/NPR hide caption

Becky Harlan/NPR

Tanya Brooks rode on a bus overnight from Bay City, Mich., to attend the Women's March in Washington, D.C. She also attended the inaugural Women's March in 2017.

Becky Harlan/NPR

Crowds gathered in Washington, D.C. for third annual march despite reports of rain and snow. Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

Amr Alfiky/NPR

The demonstrators took to the streets just weeks after women were sworn into Congress in record numbers. Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

Amr Alfiky/NPR

D.C. resident Anne Seymour participates in the march. Becky Harlan/NPR hide caption

Becky Harlan/NPR

Medea Benjamin (left), who lives in D.C., and California resident Ellen Sturtz greet each other at the Women's March. The friends hadn't seen one another for a number of years. Becky Harlan/NPR hide caption

Becky Harlan/NPR

Marches also took place nationwide from New York to San Francisco, to Dallas, Philadelphia and Portland, Maine. Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

Amr Alfiky/NPR
Women's March
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Women's March
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Women's March
Tyrone Turner/WAMU

The Batala Washington all-women Afro-Brazilian band. Becky Harlan/NPR hide caption

Becky Harlan/NPR
Women's March
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Women's March
Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Demonstrators raised signs about LGBTQ rights, #BlackLivesMatter and immigration, as well as a myriad of posters referencing President Trump. Becky Harlan/NPR hide caption

Becky Harlan/NPR

Bryana Moore, Veronika Funke, Nancy Haugh, students at James Madison University (JMU), and Katie Lese, a lecturer at JMU, traveled to Washington, D.C. for the Women's March. Becky Harlan/NPR hide caption

Becky Harlan/NPR

Marchers head toward Freedom plaza during the 2019 Women's March in Washington, D.C. Becky Harlan/NPR hide caption

Becky Harlan/NPR

Sisters Lizzie and Helen Greene attend the Women's March in D.C. with their parents. Becky Harlan/NPR hide caption

Becky Harlan/NPR

Virginia Gordon, 96 (seated in wheelchair) from Champagne, Ill., leads a family cohort of four generations of women attending the Women's March. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Women's March
Amr Alfiky/NPR
Women's March
Olivia Sun/NPR
Women's March
Olivia Sun/NPR

Krista Bombardier, of Lynchburg, Va., yells as she passes anti-abortion demonstrators near the Trump International Hotel. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Women's March
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Women's March
Amr Alfiky/NPR

Marchers in Washington gathered in Freedom Plaza, unlike the previous two marches, which had taken place on the National Mall. Amr Alfiky/NPR hide caption

Amr Alfiky/NPR

