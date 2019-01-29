Accessibility links
Instant Photos Capture Tiny Desk Artists Offstage, 'Flaws, Dust Specks and All' : The Picture Show See intimate moments with Thundercat, Jorja Smith, the late Mac Miller and other musicians from NPR's Tiny Desk concert series, captured just moments after they performed.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR
NPR logo Instant Photos Capture Tiny Desk Artists Offstage, 'Flaws, Dust Specks and All'

Tiny Desk

Instant Photos Capture Tiny Desk Artists Offstage, 'Flaws, Dust Specks and All'

Eslah Attar

Enlarge this image

Left to right: Lalah Hathaway, Thundercat, Jorja Smith. Eslah Attar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Eslah Attar/NPR

Left to right: Lalah Hathaway, Thundercat, Jorja Smith.

Eslah Attar/NPR

When musicians visit NPR to perform in our Tiny Desk concert series, we occasionally use the opportunity to have a little fun. Eslah Attar created this series of instant film portraits during her time working at NPR in 2018.

Creating a moment of connection is often the most difficult part of making a photograph: It has to happen in the instant the shutter clicks. Photographing performers can be even harder, since they naturally create personas as part of their work. So in photographing some of the musicians who have come to NPR to play Tiny Desk concerts, I wanted to find a way to capture them in a more natural state.

Enlarge this image

Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh. Eslah Attar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Eslah Attar/NPR

Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh.

Eslah Attar/NPR
Tiny Desk Sketches: An Illustrator's Year In The Front Row

The Picture Show

Tiny Desk Sketches: An Illustrator's Year In The Front Row

I find that using an instant film camera often disarms the people I photograph. It's familiar, nostalgic, almost a toy, so it doesn't intimidate in the same way a professional camera does — which helps break down some of the barriers that usually exist between photographers and their subjects. It is also limiting: For these portraits I took only one or two shots of each artist, leaving little time to warm up to the situation or try out different poses. The moment happens quickly, and the imperfections are part of the result.

Enlarge this image

Clockwise from top left: Logan Richardson, Khalid, Josée Caron and Lucy Niles of Partner, Naia Izumi (winner of 2018's Tiny Desk Contest). Eslah Attar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Eslah Attar/NPR

Clockwise from top left: Logan Richardson, Khalid, Josée Caron and Lucy Niles of Partner, Naia Izumi (winner of 2018's Tiny Desk Contest).

Eslah Attar/NPR

Seeing these artists perform at the Tiny Desk before I photographed them helped me get a more intimate idea of who they were. The setting is so simple — no bright lights or huge crowds, just the artist and a few onlookers — and through it I was able to see more of their personalities: sometimes awkward, sometimes confident, sometimes quiet, sometimes very normal.

Enlarge this image

Mike Milosh of Rhye. Eslah Attar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Eslah Attar/NPR

Mike Milosh of Rhye.

Eslah Attar/NPR

Behind the desk, Jorja Smith was reserved and thoughtful. In front of the camera she needed no direction, immediately tilting her head back and staring directly into the lens, confident and sophisticated. Khalid gave a gentle and soft-spoken performance at the desk, hands resting in his lap, sometimes chatting quietly with his guitarist. In his portrait he stands with his eyes closed, leaves from a nearby plant spilling gently over his shoulder.

Enlarge this image

Mac Miller. Eslah Attar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Eslah Attar/NPR

Mac Miller.

Eslah Attar/NPR

Mac Miller, who visited the Tiny Desk just two months before his death on Sept. 7, 2018, had a playfulness to him that spread throughout the audience the minute his set began, and he filled the silence between songs with warm, self-deprecating chatter. He doesn't engage the camera here: Instead, he looks down with his hands on his head, showing his arms full of dark tattoos and a hat reading "Don't Trip."

Enlarge this image

Left to right: Jenny Ball of Jenny and the Mexicats, Jorge Drexler. Eslah Attar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Eslah Attar/NPR

Left to right: Jenny Ball of Jenny and the Mexicats, Jorge Drexler.

Eslah Attar/NPR

As fans, we are often so familiar with an artist's public self that we sometimes forget there's a real person underneath. I hope these images — flaws, dust specks and all — help the viewer see those real people a little more clearly.

Enlarge this image

Left to right: Big K.R.I.T., DAWN, PJ Morton. Eslah Attar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Eslah Attar/NPR

Left to right: Big K.R.I.T., DAWN, PJ Morton.

Eslah Attar/NPR
Clarification Jan. 29, 2019

A previous version of this story referred to a Polaroid camera. The images were actually made with a Fuji instant film camera.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

About

Subscribe