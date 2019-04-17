Here Are Some Of Your Favorite Memories Of Notre Dame

The Cathedral of Notre-Dame, one of the world's beloved churches, was devastated by fire in Paris on Monday.

We asked you to share your most powerful recollections and impressions of this majestic landmark.

Here are just a few from among the hundreds of responses we received:

The Notre Dame will always be one of my favorite memories while visiting Paris. The architecture, art and history was a marvelous experience to take in. The peace one felt walking in a crowded cathedral filled with tourist is unexplainable! This needed to be seen in person. – at Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris

Watercolors sketches from a month ago visiting #NotreDame on a cold day.

I worked in Paris for six months after college and visited Notre Dame at least once a week. It was a place of refuge and beauty for me, one that I will never forget.

I was there only two months ago at Sunday Mass and later went up to the bell tower where I saw the gargoyles that sat guarding the cathedral as well as the spire that collapsed today. Part of my heart will forever be with #NotreDame.

My dad and I saw Notre Dame for the first time last year. Just being able to go on vacation with my parents while they're still healthy and able to travel is a memory I'll forever cherish.

Once inside, her majesty took my breath away, and a deep peace came over me. I was in awe at everything I looked at, but the roof – that stunning, unimaginably high roof – built by hand, to be as close to the heavens as humanly possible. I'm so sad.

I was so moved by the beauty of the cathedral in 2016, that I composed this piece about the gorgeous stained glass windows of Notre Dame.