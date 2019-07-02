PHOTOS: Solar Eclipse Shrouds Parts Of South America In Temporary Darkness

The moon seemed to take over the sun, shrouding parts of South America and the southern Pacific in complete darkness — during the day.

The path of Tuesday's total solar eclipse included Chile and Argentina, where people brought out special glasses, and even suits (you'll see those below), to witness the celestial show.

The eclipse path also fell on scientific facilities such as La Silla Observatory in Chile and the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, also in Chile.

For you eclipse fans out there, the next total solar eclipse will take place again in Chile and Argentina on Dec. 14, 2020, according to NASA. The next total solar eclipse to come through the U.S. will be on April 8, 2024.

So if you're planning to go in person, you've got some time to prepare and protect those eyeballs.

