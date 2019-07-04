Celebrating The Fourth Of July In The Nation's Capital

Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Members of the Sikhs of America dance as they take part in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
The National Independence Day Parade kicked off the Fourth of July festivities in Washington, D.C.
Here are some of the sights and people NPR saw in the run-up to President Trump's speech at the Lincoln Memorial.
Shuran Huang/NPR
Stephen Asimobi (from left), Helen Asimobi, Theresa Omeyeka, Michelle Nwuokoye, Mariama Turay and Rachel Biah celebrate the Fourth of July with their festive outfits in Washington, D.C.
Shuran Huang/NPR
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Protesters move a Baby Trump balloon into position near the Washington Monument on Thursday.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Shuran Huang/NPR
Rob Cortis from Livonia, Mich., says he has visited 48 mainland states for pop-up rallies with his Trump Unity Bridge. He displayed it at the National Independence Day Parade.
Shuran Huang/NPR
Shuran Huang/NPR
People march in The National Independence Day Parade.
Shuran Huang/NPR
Shuran Huang/NPR
Ralph Hall, 62, sells American flags and bandanas during the National Independence Day Parade. This has been his business for 30 years.
Shuran Huang/NPR
Shuran Huang/NPR
Maryke Fourie (from left), Anel van der Merwe and Tahe Mannuf, exchange students from South Africa, enjoy their time at the parade.
Shuran Huang/NPR
Shuran Huang/NPR
Alison Manzola, 14, from Jeansville, Pa., holds a banner during the National Independence Day Parade.
Shuran Huang/NPR
