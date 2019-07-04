Accessibility links
Scenes From July 4th In Washington, D.C. : The Picture Show People decked out in red, white and blue danced in the rain during the National Independence Day Parade. There were also demonstrators, drummers ... and so many flags!

Celebrating The Fourth Of July In The Nation's Capital

Members of the Sikhs of America dance as they take part in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

Members of the Sikhs of America dance as they take part in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.

The National Independence Day Parade kicked off the Fourth of July festivities in Washington, D.C.

Here are some of the sights and people NPR saw in the run-up to President Trump's speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

Stars and stripes are reflected in an onlooker's sunglasses during the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
Stars and stripes are reflected in an onlooker's sunglasses during the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
Stephen Asimobi (from left), Helen Asimobi, Theresa Omeyeka, Michelle Nwuokoye, Mariama Turay and Rachel Biah celebrate the Fourth of July with their festive outfits in Washington, D.C. Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

Stephen Asimobi (from left), Helen Asimobi, Theresa Omeyeka, Michelle Nwuokoye, Mariama Turay and Rachel Biah celebrate the Fourth of July with their festive outfits in Washington, D.C.

Drummers stand in formation on the grass as part of the National Independence Day Parade festivities in Washington, D.C.
Drummers stand in formation on the grass as part of the National Independence Day Parade festivities in Washington, D.C.
Protesters move a Baby Trump balloon into position near the Washington Monument on Thursday. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

Protesters move a Baby Trump balloon into position near the Washington Monument on Thursday.

Rob Cortis from Livonia, Mich., says he has visited 48 mainland states for pop-up rallies with his Trump Unity Bridge. He displayed it at the National Independence Day Parade. Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

Rob Cortis from Livonia, Mich., says he has visited 48 mainland states for pop-up rallies with his Trump Unity Bridge. He displayed it at the National Independence Day Parade.

Men celebrate while holding onto a red, white and blue eagle balloon overhead during the National Independence Day Parade.
Men celebrate while holding onto a red, white and blue eagle balloon overhead during the National Independence Day Parade.
People march in The National Independence Day Parade. Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

People march in The National Independence Day Parade.

Women in festive clothing get ready during the National Independence Day Parade festivities.
Women in festive clothing get ready during the National Independence Day Parade festivities.
Ralph Hall, 62, sells American flags and bandanas during the National Independence Day Parade. This has been his business for 30 years. Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

Ralph Hall, 62, sells American flags and bandanas during the National Independence Day Parade. This has been his business for 30 years.

A golden depiction of the Statue of Liberty and "Miss VietFest United States" are seen during the National Independence Day Parade.
A golden depiction of the Statue of Liberty and "Miss VietFest United States" are seen during the National Independence Day Parade.
Maryke Fourie (from left), Anel van der Merwe and Tahe Mannuf, exchange students from South Africa, enjoy their time at the parade. Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

Maryke Fourie (from left), Anel van der Merwe and Tahe Mannuf, exchange students from South Africa, enjoy their time at the parade.

Alison Manzola, 14, from Jeansville, Pa., holds a banner during the National Independence Day Parade. Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

Alison Manzola, 14, from Jeansville, Pa., holds a banner during the National Independence Day Parade.

A man wearing a stars-and-stripes tie is drenched in rain during the National Independence Day Parade.
A man wearing a stars-and-stripes tie is drenched in rain during the National Independence Day Parade.
