For Apollo 11's Anniversary, The Washington Monument Becomes A Rocket : The Picture Show Fifty years after the Saturn V rocket carried the astronauts to the moon, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum honors the historic mission with a giant holograph.

For Apollo 11's Anniversary, The Washington Monument Becomes A Rocket

Shuran Huang

The Smithsonian celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch by projecting a 363-foot multi-park visual rocket. Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

The Smithsonian celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch by projecting a 363-foot multi-park visual rocket.

One small holograph for man. One giant holograph for the Washington Monument.

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a life-size projection of the Saturn V rocket on the Washington Monument on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

A number of people showed up to watch and celebrate. Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

A number of people showed up to watch and celebrate.

The Saturn V rocket is now iconic for carrying the Apollo 11 crew to the moon in 1969. The projection-mapping-artwork will occupy 363 of the Monument's 555 vertical feet.

On Friday and Saturday, the semi-centennial show will switch to a 17-minute film that recreates the Apollo 11 launch.

Congress authorized the display on June 20, 2019.

Saturn V
Saturn V
Sanjeewa and Heather Wickramarachi enjoy their time at the display. Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

Sanjeewa and Heather Wickramarachi enjoy their time at the display.

"Through House Joint Resolution 60, Congress requested a one-time series of arrangements for displays on the National Mall and the Washington Monument to showcase this incredible achievement in our nation's history, and we're pleased to partner with the National Air and Space Museum so all can relive the moment," says Interior Secretary David Bernhardt in a museum press release.

Sarah Moser and Mark Moser traveled from Oakland, California and were excited to see the projection. "I remember we watched the launch on TV when we were kids," Mark Moser said. Shuran Huang/NPR hide caption

Sarah Moser and Mark Moser traveled from Oakland, California and were excited to see the projection. "I remember we watched the launch on TV when we were kids," Mark Moser said.

Saturn V
Saturn V
