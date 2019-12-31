The 2010s: A Decade Of Protests Around The World

2019 has become known as a year of protest. But this year does not exist in isolation: Protests have been emblematic of the entire past decade.

The 2010s began with the Arab Spring and Occupy protests, and are ending with a swell of anti-government demonstrations in India, Iraq, Lebanon, Hong Kong, Latin America, parts of Europe and beyond. The middle years likewise were marked by major protests on multiple continents, from Iran to Ukraine, South Korea, Zimbabwe and Greece.

All decade long, people around the world — young, middle-aged and old, in places wealthy and not — poured into the streets, over and over again, insisting on economic and social equality, demanding better governance and action on a range of ills including corruption, racism, sexual abuse and climate change.

The impact and legacy of these protests will become clear in the years to come. But all made their mark on a turbulent decade, throwing into relief the issues people cared about most. Starting in 2019 and moving back, here are some glimpses from around the world, outside the United States.

Venezuela

Colombia, Peru, Chile, Bolivia and Ecuador

Nicaragua

India

Lebanon

The United Kingdom

Iraq

Italy

Hong Kong

Indian-administered Kashmir

Sudan

Zimbabwe

Afghanistan

South Korea

Argentina

Greece

Australia, Sweden, France

Pakistan

Russia

Ukraine

Iran

Egypt, Bahrain, Libya

Italy