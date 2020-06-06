Photos: A Look At The Massive D.C. Protests Over Police Brutality

Tyrone Turner/WAMU
toggle caption
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
hide caption
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Tens of thousands of demonstrators crisscrossed Washington, D.C., on Saturday, as protests against police brutality in the nation's capital continued into a second straight weekend.
Multiple groups gathered peacefully at several major landmarks, from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol to the newly minted Black Lives Matter Plaza.
The protests, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd by police, are the city's biggest yet since a white Minneapolis officer pinned the 46-year-old black man to the ground with his knee until he died.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
toggle caption
Left photo: Sky Vang of Washington, D.C., marked her birthday Saturday. "I gotta celebrate my birthday this way because I may not get another," she said. Right photo: Davian Rasberry, left, Joy Davis, middle, Deshawn Raspberry, right, were passing out supplies and water to demonstrators.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
hide caption
Left photo: Sky Vang of Washington, D.C., marked her birthday Saturday. "I gotta celebrate my birthday this way because I may not get another," she said. Right photo: Davian Rasberry, left, Joy Davis, middle, Deshawn Raspberry, right, were passing out supplies and water to demonstrators.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
toggle caption
People put a hand on the person next to them at the peaceful protest.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
hide caption
Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR
toggle caption
Protesters wrote messages of hope and anger on the new Black Lives Matter Plaza in response to the death of George Floyd and against police brutality in Washington, D.C.
Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR
hide caption
Protesters wrote messages of hope and anger on the new Black Lives Matter Plaza in response to the death of George Floyd and against police brutality in Washington, D.C.
Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR
Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR
toggle caption
Protester Devonne Perkins, 30, demonstrates against the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Washington, D.C.
Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR
hide caption
Protester Devonne Perkins, 30, demonstrates against the death of George Floyd and police brutality in Washington, D.C.
Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR
Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR
toggle caption
Thousands of protesters demonstrate on the newly minted Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR
hide caption
Thousands of protesters demonstrate on the newly minted Black Lives Matter Plaza.
Cheryl Diaz Meyer for NPR
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
toggle caption
A gathering of peaceful protesters marches down Pennsylvania Avenue.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
hide caption
A gathering of peaceful protesters marches down Pennsylvania Avenue.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Eman Mohammed for NPR
toggle caption
People passing by Black Lives Matter signs posted outside the historic Old Ebbitt Grill restaurant.
Eman Mohammed for NPR
hide caption
People passing by Black Lives Matter signs posted outside the historic Old Ebbitt Grill restaurant.
Eman Mohammed for NPR
Eman Mohammed for NPR
toggle caption
Thousands of people took to the streets in a march to Capitol Hill following a protest at the Dirksen Senate Office Building.
Eman Mohammed for NPR
hide caption
Thousands of people took to the streets in a march to Capitol Hill following a protest at the Dirksen Senate Office Building.
Eman Mohammed for NPR
Eman Mohammed for NPR
toggle caption
Thousands of people gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
Eman Mohammed for NPR
hide caption
Thousands of people gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
Eman Mohammed for NPR