Photos: Explosion Leaves Beirut In Shatters

An enormous explosion shook Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. At least 70 people are dead and 2,700 people were hurt, according to the Minister of Health Hamad Hassan. The death toll is expected to rise as officials search for people who have been reported missing.

Buildings collapsed, glass shattered as helicopters and firefighters douse the flames in the city's port. Hospitals were overwhelmed and ambulances lined up to work on search and rescue operations.

