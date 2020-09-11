PHOTOS: Oregon Grapples With Historic Fires

Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting
Kyle St. Clair prepares to evacuate from his home Wednesday in Molalla, Ore.
Deadly wildfires in northwest Oregon have forced 500,000 residents to flee their homes, while people in the southern part of the state start to assess their losses.
Photographers Bradley W. Parks and Jonathan Levinson have been covering the wildfires for NPR member station Oregon Public Broadcasting. Here are their photos.
The charred husk of a car remains after the Santiam Fire moved through a neighborhood Wednesday near Gates, Ore.
Chance Johnson hugs Sarah Hunter. The two loaded a horse into a trailer to be evacuated Wednesday in Canby, Ore.
The remains of a home that burned in the Santiam Fire near Gates on Wednesday.
Bridgette Noce has taken in horses and people who were evacuated from nearby areas on Wednesday in Canby.
The remains of a home destroyed in the Santiam Fire near Gates.
Chelsea DeVos scrambles to salvage possessions from her home as the Santiam Fire approaches near Gates.
