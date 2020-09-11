PHOTOS: Oregon Grapples With Historic Fires

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Deadly wildfires in northwest Oregon have forced 500,000 residents to flee their homes, while people in the southern part of the state start to assess their losses.

Photographers Bradley W. Parks and Jonathan Levinson have been covering the wildfires for NPR member station Oregon Public Broadcasting. Here are their photos.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting