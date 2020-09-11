Accessibility links
Fires Rage In Oregon : The Picture Show Fires have forced thousands from their homes across the state. Photographers Bradley W. Parks and Jonathan Levinson have been covering the wildfires for NPR member station Oregon Public Broadcasting.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR
NPR logo PHOTOS: Oregon Grapples With Historic Fires

PHOTOS: Oregon Grapples With Historic Fires

Jonathan Levinson

Bradley Parks

Enlarge this image

Kyle St. Clair prepares to evacuate from his home Wednesday in Molalla, Ore. Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption
Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Kyle St. Clair prepares to evacuate from his home Wednesday in Molalla, Ore.

Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Deadly wildfires in northwest Oregon have forced 500,000 residents to flee their homes, while people in the southern part of the state start to assess their losses.

Photographers Bradley W. Parks and Jonathan Levinson have been covering the wildfires for NPR member station Oregon Public Broadcasting. Here are their photos.

Enlarge this image

The charred husk of a car remains after the Santiam Fire moved through a neighborhood Wednesday near Gates, Ore. Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption
Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting

The charred husk of a car remains after the Santiam Fire moved through a neighborhood Wednesday near Gates, Ore.

Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting
Enlarge this image

Chance Johnson hugs Sarah Hunter. The two loaded a horse into a trailer to be evacuated Wednesday in Canby, Ore. Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption
Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Chance Johnson hugs Sarah Hunter. The two loaded a horse into a trailer to be evacuated Wednesday in Canby, Ore.

Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting
Enlarge this image

The remains of a home that burned in the Santiam Fire near Gates on Wednesday. Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption
Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting

The remains of a home that burned in the Santiam Fire near Gates on Wednesday.

Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting
Enlarge this image

Bridgette Noce has taken in horses and people who were evacuated from nearby areas on Wednesday in Canby. Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption
Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Bridgette Noce has taken in horses and people who were evacuated from nearby areas on Wednesday in Canby.

Jonathan Levinson/Oregon Public Broadcasting
Enlarge this image

The remains of a home destroyed in the Santiam Fire near Gates. Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption
Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting

The remains of a home destroyed in the Santiam Fire near Gates.

Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting
Enlarge this image

Chelsea DeVos scrambles to salvage possessions from her home as the Santiam Fire approaches near Gates. Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting hide caption

toggle caption
Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Chelsea DeVos scrambles to salvage possessions from her home as the Santiam Fire approaches near Gates.

Bradley W. Parks/Oregon Public Broadcasting

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR