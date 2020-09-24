PHOTOS: Scenes From Breonna Taylor Protests Around The Country

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
toggle caption
Sheree Barbour holds her fist in the air in Denver, Colo. as people protest the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
hide caption
Sheree Barbour holds her fist in the air in Denver, Colo. as people protest the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Kentucky attorney general, Daniel Cameron, announced on Wednesday that none of the three police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor would be charged directly over her death. One of the men was indicted for shooting into neighboring homes.
In response, protests emerged nationwide, demanding charges against the officers. Here's a selection of pictures from around the country, as demonstrators called for justice for Taylor and respect for Black life.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
toggle caption
A crowd marched in Brooklyn, N.Y., following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
hide caption
A crowd marched in Brooklyn, N.Y., following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
toggle caption
A protester walks toward Portland police with a sign honoring Breonna Taylor on Wednesday in Portland, Ore.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
hide caption
A protester walks toward Portland police with a sign honoring Breonna Taylor on Wednesday in Portland, Ore.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
toggle caption
Demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., following the Kentucky grand jury decision.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
hide caption
Demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., following the Kentucky grand jury decision.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
toggle caption
Black Lives Matters members were joined by hundreds of others during an evening protest in Brooklyn, N.Y. over the Breonna Taylor decision.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
hide caption
Black Lives Matters members were joined by hundreds of others during an evening protest in Brooklyn, N.Y. over the Breonna Taylor decision.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Brian Snyder/Reuters
toggle caption
A woman holds a candle at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
hide caption
A woman holds a candle at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
toggle caption
Protesters in Brooklyn, N.Y., rallied against the grand jury decision.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
hide caption
Protesters in Brooklyn, N.Y., rallied against the grand jury decision.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
toggle caption
A woman in Brooklyn holds a sign honoring Breonna Taylor during a demonstration in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
hide caption
A woman in Brooklyn holds a sign honoring Breonna Taylor during a demonstration in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
toggle caption
Demonstrators march near the White House in Washington, D.C.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
hide caption
Brian Snyder/Reuters
toggle caption
A demonstrator listens to a speech at a vigil in Boston.
Brian Snyder/Reuters
hide caption