PHOTOS: Scenes From Breonna Taylor Protests Around The Country

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Kentucky attorney general, Daniel Cameron, announced on Wednesday that none of the three police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor would be charged directly over her death. One of the men was indicted for shooting into neighboring homes.

In response, protests emerged nationwide, demanding charges against the officers. Here's a selection of pictures from around the country, as demonstrators called for justice for Taylor and respect for Black life.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jeenah Moon/Reuters Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Enlarge this image toggle caption Nathan Howard/Getty Images Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Drew Angerer/Getty Images Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Spencer Platt/Getty Images Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Brian Snyder/Reuters Brian Snyder/Reuters

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jeenah Moon/Reuters Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Enlarge this image toggle caption Spencer Platt/Getty Images Spencer Platt/Getty Images

toggle caption Drew Angerer/Getty Images