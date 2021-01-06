PHOTOS: Mayhem Erupts In D.C. As Pro-Trump Extremists Storm U.S. Capitol

Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Pro-Trump extremists storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on Wednesday.
Pro-Trump extremists stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday, halting the Electoral College certification and sending the U.S. Capitol into lockdown.
Chaos erupted in downtown D.C. A woman was shot and killed. President Trump ordered the National Guard. Violent mobs smashed windows and occupied buildings. Police had their guns drawn inside the Capitol as they attempted to control the situation.
The assault comes after two months of Trump and other Republican leaders baselessly saying the election was stolen from him.
Even while calling for peace in a video on Twitter, Trump repeated his claim that the election was fraudulent. "We love you. You're very special," he said, as he told his supporters in D.C. to go home.
Lawmakers will resume accepting the Electoral College ballots for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, after authorities cleared the Capitol building.
See scenes from the assault below.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the U.S. Capitol.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Left: Protesters gather on the door of the U.S. Capitol Building. Right: A protester wears a gas mask after storming the U.S. Capitol.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Extremists breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Left: U.S. Capitol Police draw their guns as protesters attempt to enter the House Chamber. Right: Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Protesters in the U.S. Capitol Building.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they invade the Inauguration platform.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
U.S. Capitol Police detain protesters outside of the House Chamber.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Left: A person on a stretcher is placed in an ambulance outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Right: Authorities remove protesters from the U.S. Capitol.
John Minchillo/AP
A flag hangs between broken windows outside the U.S. Capitol
