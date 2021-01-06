Accessibility links
Mayhem Erupts At U.S. Capitol : Pro-Trump extremists halted lawmakers as they counted the Electoral College ballots for President-elect Joe Biden.

PHOTOS: Mayhem Erupts In D.C. As Pro-Trump Extremists Storm U.S. Capitol

PHOTOS: Mayhem Erupts In D.C. As Pro-Trump Extremists Storm U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump extremists storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on Wednesday. Samuel Corum/Getty Images hide caption

Pro-Trump extremists storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on Wednesday.

Pro-Trump extremists stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday, halting the Electoral College certification and sending the U.S. Capitol into lockdown.

Chaos erupted in downtown D.C. A woman was shot and killed. President Trump ordered the National Guard. Violent mobs smashed windows and occupied buildings. Police had their guns drawn inside the Capitol as they attempted to control the situation.

The assault comes after two months of Trump and other Republican leaders baselessly saying the election was stolen from him.

Even while calling for peace in a video on Twitter, Trump repeated his claim that the election was fraudulent. "We love you. You're very special," he said, as he told his supporters in D.C. to go home.

Lawmakers will resume accepting the Electoral College ballots for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, after authorities cleared the Capitol building.

See scenes from the assault below.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the U.S. Capitol.

Left: Protesters gather on the door of the U.S. Capitol Building. Right: A protester wears a gas mask after storming the U.S. Capitol. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Left: Protesters gather on the door of the U.S. Capitol Building. Right: A protester wears a gas mask after storming the U.S. Capitol.

Extremists breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Extremists breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.

Left: U.S. Capitol Police draw their guns as protesters attempt to enter the House Chamber. Right: Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

Left: U.S. Capitol Police draw their guns as protesters attempt to enter the House Chamber. Right: Members of congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress.

A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber.

Protesters in the U.S. Capitol Building. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

Protesters in the U.S. Capitol Building.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they invade the Inauguration platform. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they invade the Inauguration platform.

U.S. Capitol Police detain protesters outside of the House Chamber. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

U.S. Capitol Police detain protesters outside of the House Chamber.

Left: A person on a stretcher is placed in an ambulance outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Right: Authorities remove protesters from the U.S. Capitol. Jacquelyn Martin/AP hide caption

Left: A person on a stretcher is placed in an ambulance outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Right: Authorities remove protesters from the U.S. Capitol.

A flag hangs between broken windows outside the U.S. Capitol John Minchillo/AP hide caption

A flag hangs between broken windows outside the U.S. Capitol

