Photos: The Nation's Capital, Quiet And Guarded, Before Inauguration

Carol Guzy

Eman Mohammed

Tyrone Turner

Security preparation continues in Washington, D.C., for Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

Security preparation continues in Washington, D.C., for Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Washington, D.C., is in defense mode ahead of Wednesday's presidential inauguration.

Armored vehicles and troops are positioned around the Capitol and other government buildings. Many streets are closed, as authorities brace for protests and potential violence from supporters of President Trump and extremist groups who are threatening another assault like the one at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

National Guard soldiers have been arriving from all 50 states and three U.S. territories.

We take a look at the scene around the nation's capital city on Sunday.

National Guard troops provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet.
National Guard troops provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet.
The National Guard keep watch from the U.S. Capitol.
The National Guard keep watch from the U.S. Capitol.
Views in downtown Washington, D.C. as Inauguration prep continues. A man walks down and empty I Street NW.
Views in downtown Washington, D.C. as Inauguration prep continues. A man walks down and empty I Street NW.
Construction worker putting up a security fence to surround the FBI building at Pennsylvania Avenue NW, DC, during the preparation for the United States Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden on January 17, 2021, in Washington D.C.
Construction worker putting up a security fence to surround the FBI building at Pennsylvania Avenue NW, DC, during the preparation for the United States Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden on January 17, 2021, in Washington D.C.
National Guard troops provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet.
National Guard troops provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet.
National Guard troops walk past a memorial for Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick who was killed in the riot. They provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet.
National Guard troops walk past a memorial for Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick who was killed in the riot. They provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet.
Military vehicles and concrete dividers block streets as part of the security perimeter near the U.S. Capitol.
Military vehicles and concrete dividers block streets as part of the security perimeter near the U.S. Capitol.
National Guard troops provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet. Shattered windows behind them.
National Guard troops provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet. Shattered windows behind them.
Construction worker putting up a security fence to surround the FBI building at Pennsylvania Avenue NW, DC, during the preparation for the United States Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden on January 17, 2021, in Washington D.C.
Construction worker putting up a security fence to surround the FBI building at Pennsylvania Avenue NW, DC, during the preparation for the United States Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden on January 17, 2021, in Washington D.C.
A member of the National Guard protects the perimeter fencing around the Capitol Hill.
A member of the National Guard protects the perimeter fencing around the Capitol Hill.
National Guard troops provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet.
National Guard troops provide security at the U.S. Capitol for the upcoming inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden amid threats by extremist supporters of Donald Trump in Washington DC on January 17, 2021. There were threats to storm capitols in all 50 states but the day remained quiet.
