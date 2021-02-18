Snow In The Mediterranean? This Year, Yes

Louisa Goulimaki/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
The setting sun illuminates the ancient Acropolis in Athens, Greece, after a rare heavy snowfall in the city on Tuesday.
Louisa Goulimaki/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
The setting sun illuminates the ancient Acropolis in Athens, Greece, after a rare heavy snowfall in the city on Tuesday.
Louisa Goulimaki/AFP via Getty Images
A blanket of snow covered portions of the Mediterranean basin after a winter storm swept through the region Tuesday night.
Snow is common in the mountain ranges outside of Athens, Greece, but rarely does it fall within the city limits. Children opted to skip online classes to play. Adults did the same, including Norwegian Ambassador Frode Overland Andersen, who shared a video of himself skiing near the Olympic Stadium in Filothi on Twitter, The Associated Press reported.
In Istanbul, children donned their pandemic masks and winter coats and braved the cold for a snowball fight outside of the Blue Mosque. The storm reached as far as Lebanon's ancient city of Baalbek and even Jerusalem.
Unfortunately, the snow also led to power outages and delays across the region. Roads in Turkey closed, which left some 1,400 vehicles stranded. In Greece, ferry services and flights were disrupted and three deaths were linked to the storm, the AP reported.
Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
toggle caption
People make their way through the popular tourist area of Plaka during a heavy snowfall in Athens on Tuesday.
Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
hide caption
People make their way through the popular tourist area of Plaka during a heavy snowfall in Athens on Tuesday.
Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
A man walks on a snow-covered street during snowfall in a northern suburb of Athens.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
A man walks on a snow-covered street during snowfall in a northern suburb of Athens.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
The hill of Lycabettus during a rare heavy snowfall in the city of Athens on Tuesday.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
The hill of Lycabettus during a rare heavy snowfall in the city of Athens on Tuesday.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
toggle caption
Children throw snowballs in front of the Blue Mosque on Wednesday in Istanbul. An overnight cold front brought heavy snowfall to Istanbul in the early morning, blanketing the city, delaying morning commutes and disrupting ferry services.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
hide caption
Children throw snowballs in front of the Blue Mosque on Wednesday in Istanbul. An overnight cold front brought heavy snowfall to Istanbul in the early morning, blanketing the city, delaying morning commutes and disrupting ferry services.
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
A municipality worker cleans the stairs of snow as people take the metro during a heavy snow storm in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul early on Wednesday.
Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
A municipality worker cleans the stairs of snow as people take the metro during a heavy snow storm in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul early on Wednesday.
Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images
Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Seagulls circle over the snow-covered wharf during a heavy snow storm in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul early on Wednesday.
Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Seagulls circle over the snow-covered wharf during a heavy snow storm in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul early on Wednesday.
Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images
Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
People take pictures at the Pierre Loti Hill near the Eyup Sultan district in Istanbul after a heavy snowfall, on Tuesday.
Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
People take pictures at the Pierre Loti Hill near the Eyup Sultan district in Istanbul after a heavy snowfall, on Tuesday.
Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
The archaeological site of Baalbek is covered with snow in the eastern Lebanese Bekaa Valley, on Wednesday.
AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
The archaeological site of Baalbek is covered with snow in the eastern Lebanese Bekaa Valley, on Wednesday.
AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
People walk in the snow in the Sidi al-Hamri region of Libya's eastern Jebel Akhdar (Green Mountain) upland region, about 125 miles east of Benghazi, on Tuesday.
AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
People walk in the snow in the Sidi al-Hamri region of Libya's eastern Jebel Akhdar (Green Mountain) upland region, about 125 miles east of Benghazi, on Tuesday.
AFP via Getty Images
Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters
toggle caption
A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall in the foreground and the Dome of the Rock in the background, as the snow starts to fall in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters
hide caption
A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall in the foreground and the Dome of the Rock in the background, as the snow starts to fall in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters