Photos: Reaction To The Derek Chauvin Verdict

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts he faced over the death of George Floyd.

Here is a look at how people reacted across the country.

Enlarge this image Bloomberg/Getty Images Bloomberg/Getty Images

Enlarge this image Morry Gash/AP Morry Gash/AP

Enlarge this image Carlos Barria/Reuters Carlos Barria/Reuters

toggle caption Brandon Bell/Getty Images

toggle caption Julio Cortez/AP

toggle caption Evan Frost/MPR

toggle caption Tyrone Turner/WAMU

toggle caption Tyrone Turner/WAMU

toggle caption J. Scott Applewhite/AP

toggle caption Jesse Costa/WBUR

toggle caption Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ben Gray/AP Ben Gray/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Brandon Bell/Getty Images Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP