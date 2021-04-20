Accessibility links
Photos: People React To The Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict : The Picture Show Around the country, people celebrated after a former Minneapolis police officer was convicted in the murder of George Floyd.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR
NPR logo Photos: Reaction To The Derek Chauvin Verdict

Photos: Reaction To The Derek Chauvin Verdict

Enlarge this image

People celebrate as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

People celebrate as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts he faced over the death of George Floyd.

Here is a look at how people reacted across the country.

Minneapolis
Enlarge this image
Bloomberg/Getty Images
Minneapolis
Bloomberg/Getty Images
Minneapolis
Enlarge this image
Morry Gash/AP
Minneapolis
Morry Gash/AP
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis.
Enlarge this image
Carlos Barria/Reuters
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis.
Carlos Barria/Reuters

People celebrate the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trail at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis. Brandon Bell/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes during a news conference. Julio Cortez/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Julio Cortez/AP

George Floyd's girlfriend Courtney Ross smiles after finding out that Derek Chauvin was convicted in the murder of George Floyd outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. Evan Frost/MPR hide caption

toggle caption
Evan Frost/MPR

Signs lean against a fence in front of the White House. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

toggle caption
Tyrone Turner/WAMU

London Williams, left, and Stephanie Toledo react to the verdict. They are from Harrisburg, Pa., and were in Washington on a date. They were walking by Black Lives Matter Plaza when they saw the crowd and journalists and found out the verdict was about to come down and stopped to watch on a cellphone. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

toggle caption
Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus listen on Capitol Hill as the verdict was announced. J. Scott Applewhite/AP hide caption

toggle caption
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Tears stream from the eyes of Al Action as he speaks in Nubian Square in Boston about the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin. Jesse Costa/WBUR hide caption

toggle caption
Jesse Costa/WBUR

People celebrate after hearing the verdict in Minneapolis. Brandon Bell/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Chiara Campbell, from left, Nyasia Thompson and Jaylah Lesesne embrace following a march through downtown Atlanta after Derek Chauvin was found guilty. Ben Gray/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Ben Gray/AP

Chiara Campbell, from left, Nyasia Thompson and Jaylah Lesesne embrace following a march through downtown Atlanta after Derek Chauvin was found guilty.

Ben Gray/AP
Enlarge this image

CeCe Connery and her daughter Olivia watch together for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on a cellphone in Minneapolis. Brandon Bell/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

CeCe Connery and her daughter Olivia watch together for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on a cellphone in Minneapolis.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

People protest outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's house after a guilty verdict was announced. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

People protest outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's house after a guilty verdict was announced.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Enlarge this image

Black Lives Matter protesters gather in Times Square in New York City after the verdict. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Black Lives Matter protesters gather in Times Square in New York City after the verdict.

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR