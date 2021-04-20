Photos: Reaction To The Derek Chauvin Verdict

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
People celebrate as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
People celebrate as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts he faced over the death of George Floyd.
Here is a look at how people reacted across the country.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
People celebrate the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trail at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.
Julio Cortez/AP
George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes during a news conference.
Evan Frost/MPR
George Floyd's girlfriend Courtney Ross smiles after finding out that Derek Chauvin was convicted in the murder of George Floyd outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Signs lean against a fence in front of the White House.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
London Williams, left, and Stephanie Toledo react to the verdict. They are from Harrisburg, Pa., and were in Washington on a date. They were walking by Black Lives Matter Plaza when they saw the crowd and journalists and found out the verdict was about to come down and stopped to watch on a cellphone.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus listen on Capitol Hill as the verdict was announced.
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Tears stream from the eyes of Al Action as he speaks in Nubian Square in Boston about the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
People celebrate after hearing the verdict in Minneapolis.
Ben Gray/AP
Chiara Campbell, from left, Nyasia Thompson and Jaylah Lesesne embrace following a march through downtown Atlanta after Derek Chauvin was found guilty.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
CeCe Connery and her daughter Olivia watch together for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on a cellphone in Minneapolis.
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
People protest outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's house after a guilty verdict was announced.
Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Black Lives Matter protesters gather in Times Square in New York City after the verdict.
