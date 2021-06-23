Photos: Scenes From Across America As COVID-19 Restrictions Begin To Lift

Enlarge this image toggle caption Megan Farmer/KUOW Megan Farmer/KUOW

Jabs in arms. Masks coming off — hesitantly for some, more vigorously for others. Gatherings with family and friends. Dining in restaurants, traveling, even returning to special spaces and places reopening from pandemic restrictions.

The coronavirus still infects and kills, but the decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. over the last several months has been precipitous. Risks still remain from dangerous new variants, but as vaccination rates steadily tick up, it is beginning to feel as if there is light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Over the last several weeks, photographers from NPR member stations fanned out across the nation to help document what this new phase of the pandemic is looking like. They captured moments of caution and joy, exuberance and relief, as COVID-19 restrictions began to lift.

Here is a glimpse of what they saw:

Enlarge this image toggle caption Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News

toggle caption Megan Farmer/KUOW

Enlarge this image toggle caption Dee Dwyer/DCist Dee Dwyer/DCist

Enlarge this image toggle caption Meredith Nierman/GBH News Meredith Nierman/GBH News

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tyrone Turner/WAMU/DCist Tyrone Turner/WAMU/DCist

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tyrone Turner/WAMU/DCist Tyrone Turner/WAMU/DCist

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Minasi/KUTX Michael Minasi/KUTX

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public Radio Tyler Russell/Connecticut Public Radio

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Minasi/KUTX Michael Minasi/KUTX

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joe Amon/Connecticut Public Radio Joe Amon/Connecticut Public Radio

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tyrone Turner/WAMU/DCist Tyrone Turner/WAMU/DCist

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tyrone Turner/WAMU/DCist Tyrone Turner/WAMU/DCist

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jesse Costa/WBUR Jesse Costa/WBUR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT News

Enlarge this image toggle caption Crixell Matthews/Virginia Public Media Crixell Matthews/Virginia Public Media

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tyrone Turner/WAMU/DCist Tyrone Turner/WAMU/DCist

Images for this story were edited by Marco Storel.