Accessibility links
Photos: Highlights Of The Tokyo Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony : The Picture Show Athletes marched in front of thousands of empty seats, as only a sparse crowd was admitted due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year's ceremony is titled "United by Emotion."

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

Photos: Highlights Of The Tokyo Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

Enlarge this image

Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Fireworks soared above Tokyo's new Olympic Stadium Friday, as the delayed Summer Games finally held its opening ceremony — an event that culminates in lighting the Olympic cauldron.

Athletes marched in front of thousands of empty seats, as only a sparse crowd was admitted due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those attending included first lady Jill Biden, who chatted with French President Emmanuel Macron.

A standout moment came midway through the event, when Tonga's Pita Taufatofua once again vied to steal the show by marching into the stadium bare-chested (and oiled).

This year's ceremony, titled "United by Emotion," also brought a poignant moment of silence, as organizers encouraged people to remember loved ones who were lost to the pandemic.

Despite the cloud cast by the coronavirus — from the one-year postponement to a ban on spectators — athletes showed their excitement to finally be at the Olympics, bouncing and bounding across the stadium floor to open the Games.

Enlarge this image

Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Tokyo was to host the 2020 Summer Olympics from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020, however because of the COVID-19 pandemic the games have been postponed for a year and are due to take place from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021. Sergei Bobylev/TASS hide caption

toggle caption
Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Tokyo was to host the 2020 Summer Olympics from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020, however because of the COVID-19 pandemic the games have been postponed for a year and are due to take place from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021.

Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Enlarge this image

Supporters standing outside take pictures of the fireworks lighting up the sky over the Olympic Stadium. Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters standing outside take pictures of the fireworks lighting up the sky over the Olympic Stadium.

Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Team Ireland flagbearers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine carry the Irish tricolour. Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Team Ireland flagbearers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine carry the Irish tricolour.

Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Performers are seen during the Opening Ceremony. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Performers are seen during the Opening Ceremony.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

General view inside the stadium as fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The Japanese National Flag is brought onto the stage during the Opening Ceremony. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

The Olympic Cauldron is seen as the Japanese Flag is raised during the National Anthem. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Olympic Cauldron is seen as the Japanese Flag is raised during the National Anthem.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A performer is seen acting during the Opening Ceremony. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

A performer is seen acting during the Opening Ceremony.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A traditional song is performed during the show. picture alliance/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
picture alliance/Getty Images

A traditional song is performed during the show.

picture alliance/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

An overview shows the Japanese national flag being raised during the opening ceremony. Francois-Zavier Marit/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Francois-Zavier Marit/AFP via Getty Images

An overview shows the Japanese national flag being raised during the opening ceremony.

Francois-Zavier Marit/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Performers are seen during the Opening Ceremony. Hannah McKay /Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Hannah McKay /Getty Images

Performers are seen during the Opening Ceremony.

Hannah McKay /Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their teammates out during the Opening Ceremony. Maja Hitij/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their teammates out during the Opening Ceremony.

Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A general view outside the stadium as fireworks are let off during the Opening Ceremony. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

A general view outside the stadium as fireworks are let off during the Opening Ceremony.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR