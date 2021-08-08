The Best Photos From The Closing Ceremony Of The Tokyo Olympics

Carlos Barria/Reuters
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony showcases fireworks during the closing ceremony.
The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, hit with a one-year delay due to the pandemic, concluded Sunday with a closing ceremony celebration that was both joyful and contemplative.
Athletes, masked and some donning the medals they won, filled the floor of the mostly empty Olympic Stadium, where they were met with a light show and musical performances from groups like the Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra. The number of athletes present was smaller than usual, given the pandemic-related requirement that athletes return home shortly after their final competition.
At the end of the ceremony, the Olympic torch will go out and Tokyo will hand over its hosting duties to Paris, the next city to hold the Summer Olympics, in 2024.Because of the delay in mounting the Tokyo Games, it'll be just six months before we start the Beijing Winter Olympics in February of 2022.
Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images
Flagbearers take part in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
Athletes pose with their gold medals.
Marijan Murat/Picture Alliance via Getty Imges
The Japanese flag is brought into the stadium.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Silver medalist Brigid Kosgei, left, of Team Kenya, gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir, center, of Team Kenya and bronze medalist Molly Seidel of Team United States pose during the medal ceremony for the Women's Marathon Final during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Behrouz Mehri/AFP via Getty Images
A general view shows dancers and singer performing.
Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Athletes carrying nations' flags walk past the Olympic flame as they enter the stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Entertainers perform.
Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images
A cyclist rides during a performance.
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
Performers sing the Japanese national anthem as the Olympic flag and Japan's flag are raised.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony.
Vincent Thian/AP
The Japan and Olympic flags fly as country flags are carried in during the closing ceremony.
Behrouz Mehri/AFP via Getty Images
Japanese dancer Aoi Yamada performs a solo piece.
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
The Japanese dancer Aoi Yamada performs.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Skateboarders perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the Polish delegation take pictures.
Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images
Bystanders take images of fireworks lighting up the sky over the Olympic Stadium.
Antonin Thuillier/AFP via Getty Images
The Olympic flag is folded during the closing ceremony.
Vincent Thian/AP
"Ariagato" is displayed at the end of the closing ceremony.
The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony.
Stephen de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images
French aerial patrol 'Patrouille de France' fly over the fan village of The Trocadero set in front of The Eiffel Tower, in Paris on August 8, 2021 upon the transmission of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
