Photos: Scenes From Kabul After The Devastating Explosions At The Airport

Enlarge this image toggle caption Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Two explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed dozens of people on Thursday as evacuations continue. The deaths include at least 60 Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. service members. ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State, claimed responsibility for the bombings.

toggle caption Wali Sabawoon/AP

toggle caption Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

toggle caption Mohammad Asif Khan/AP

toggle caption Jacob King/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

toggle caption Win McNamee/Getty Images

toggle caption Armando Babani/AFP/Getty Images

toggle caption Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

toggle caption Susan Walsh/AP