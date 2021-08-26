Accessibility links
Photos: Scenes From Kabul After The Devastating Explosions At The Airport

Virginia Lozano

Thurs., Aug. 26: Medical and hospital staff bring an injured man for treatment after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul. Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Thurs., Aug. 26: Medical and hospital staff bring an injured man for treatment after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul.

Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

Two explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed dozens of people on Thursday as evacuations continue. The deaths include at least 60 Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. service members. ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State, claimed responsibility for the bombings.

Thurs., Aug. 26: Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul. Wali Sabawoon/AP hide caption

Wali Sabawoon/AP

Thurs., Aug. 26: British soldiers secure the perimeter outside the Baron Hotel, near the Abbey Gate, in Kabul. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images hide caption

Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Thurs., Aug. 26: Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks. Mohammad Asif Khan/AP hide caption

Mohammad Asif Khan/AP

Mon., Aug. 16: Passengers evacuated from Afghanistan disembark a British military transport aircraft at RAF Brize Norton station in southern England. Jacob King/Pool/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Jacob King/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Mon., Aug. 16: Family members greet refugees evacuated from Kabul in Dulles, Virginia. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Thurs., Aug. 26: An evacuated Afghan Army member at the US Air Base Ramstein, Germany. Armando Babani/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Armando Babani/AFP/Getty Images

Thurs., Aug. 26: Afghan evacuees arrive at Incheon International Airport outside Seoul, South Korea. Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

Thurs., Aug. 26: The U.S. flag on the roof of the White House was lowered for the service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul. Susan Walsh/AP hide caption

Susan Walsh/AP

Thurs., Aug. 26: Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va. Jose Luis Magana/AP hide caption

Jose Luis Magana/AP

