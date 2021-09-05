Accessibility links
Satellite Photos Show Just How Bad The Flooding From Ida Has Been In New Jersey : The Picture Show Satellite photos taken over the state show how record-breaking rainfall led to stunning levels of flooding along the Raritan River — flooding that submerged neighborhoods, roads and parking lots.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

Satellite Photos Show Just How Bad The Flooding From Ida Has Been In New Jersey

When the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through New Jersey last week, the devastation left behind was unlike anything most residents had ever seen.

Photos: Scenes From Hurricane Ida's Devastating Path

Weather

Photos: Scenes From Hurricane Ida's Devastating Path

Satellite photos taken over the state show how record-breaking rainfall led to stunning levels of flooding along the Raritan River — flooding that submerged neighborhoods, roads and parking lots throughout much of the region.

Enlarge this image

DURING FLOOD - Sept. 2, 2021: Overview of flooded homes along Huff Avenue and Railyard in Manville, N.J. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies hide caption

toggle caption
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

DURING FLOOD - Sept. 2, 2021: Overview of flooded homes along Huff Avenue and Railyard in Manville, N.J.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Enlarge this image

BEFORE FLOOD - July 14, 2020: Overview of homes along Huff Avenue and Railyard in Manville, N.J. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies hide caption

toggle caption
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

BEFORE FLOOD - July 14, 2020: Overview of homes along Huff Avenue and Railyard in Manville, N.J.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Enlarge this image

AFTER FLOOD - Sept. 4, 2021: Overview of homes along Huff Avenue and Railyard in Manville, N.J. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies hide caption

toggle caption
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

AFTER FLOOD - Sept. 4, 2021: Overview of homes along Huff Avenue and Railyard in Manville, N.J.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Multiple towns in the state are experiencing extreme damage from the flooding, including Manville, New Brunswick, Somerville, South Bound Brook.

Stunned By Ida, The Northeast Begins To Recover And Worry About The Next Storm

Weather

Stunned By Ida, The Northeast Begins To Recover And Worry About The Next Storm

At least 25 people have died in New Jersey from the unprecedented floods and six people were reported missing, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. There were also deaths in nearby New York and Connecticut.

The images of flooding and the subsequent damage seen here were taken by Maxar Technologies on Sept. 2. and Sept. 4.

Enlarge this image

BEFORE FLOOD - July 14, 2020: Close-up of homes along Boesel Avenue in Manville, N.J. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies hide caption

toggle caption
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

BEFORE FLOOD - July 14, 2020: Close-up of homes along Boesel Avenue in Manville, N.J.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Enlarge this image

DURING FLOOD - Sept. 2, 2021: Closeup of homes flooded along Boesel Avenue in Manville, N.J. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies hide caption

toggle caption
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

DURING FLOOD - Sept. 2, 2021: Closeup of homes flooded along Boesel Avenue in Manville, N.J.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Enlarge this image

AFTER FLOOD - Sept. 4, 2021: Closeup of cleanup of homes along Boesel Avenue in Manville, N.J. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies hide caption

toggle caption
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

AFTER FLOOD - Sept. 4, 2021: Closeup of cleanup of homes along Boesel Avenue in Manville, N.J.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Enlarge this image

BEFORE FLOOD - July 14, 2020: TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies hide caption

toggle caption
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

BEFORE FLOOD - July 14, 2020: TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Enlarge this image

DURING FLOOD - Sept. 2, 2021: TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies hide caption

toggle caption
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

DURING FLOOD - Sept. 2, 2021: TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Enlarge this image

AFTER FLOOD - Sept. 4, 2021: TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies hide caption

toggle caption
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

AFTER FLOOD - Sept. 4, 2021: TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Enlarge this image

DURING FLOOD - Sept. 2, 2021: View of Saffron Banquet Hall in Manville, N.J. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies hide caption

toggle caption
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

DURING FLOOD - Sept. 2, 2021: View of Saffron Banquet Hall in Manville, N.J.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Enlarge this image

AFTER FLOOD - Sept. 4, 2021: View of destroyed Saffron Banquet Hall in Manville, N.J. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies hide caption

toggle caption
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

AFTER FLOOD - Sept. 4, 2021: View of destroyed Saffron Banquet Hall in Manville, N.J.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR