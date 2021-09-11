Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials

Enlarge this image toggle caption RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/Denver Post via Getty Images RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/Denver Post via Getty Images

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, multiple ceremonies commemorated the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day.

From New York to Pennsylvania to the Pentagon, here are some of the scenes captured as people are remembering and reflecting on the lives lost and legacies left behind.

New York City

In New York City, those honoring those killed gathered Saturday morning in Lower Manhattan at the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum. The museum is located on the spot where the twin towers fell.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ed Jones/Getty Images Ed Jones/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

toggle caption Chip Somodevilla/AFP/Getty Images

toggle caption Evan Vucci/AP

Arlington, Va.

In Arlington, Va., a ceremony was held at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial honoring the 184 people killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the Pentagon.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

toggle caption Win McNamee/Getty Images

toggle caption Win McNamee/Getty Images

Shanksville, Pa.

Attendees gathered at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., in a ceremony attended by Vice President Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and former President George W. Bush.

toggle caption Ryan Collerd/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jeff Swensen/Getty Images Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

toggle caption Noah Riffe/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

toggle caption Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images