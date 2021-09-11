Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/Denver Post via Getty Images
Danielle Booker, left, hugs her mother, Sharon Booker, as the two remember Sean Booker, Danielle's father and Sharon's husband, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum during a ceremony on Saturday in Manhattan. Sean Booker was a technician on the 93rd floor of the World Trade Center's north tower when he was killed during the 2001 attacks.
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/Denver Post via Getty Images
Danielle Booker, left, hugs her mother, Sharon Booker, as the two remember Sean Booker, Danielle's father and Sharon's husband, at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum during a ceremony on Saturday in Manhattan. Sean Booker was a technician on the 93rd floor of the World Trade Center's north tower when he was killed during the 2001 attacks.

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/Denver Post via Getty Images
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/Denver Post via Getty Images
On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, multiple ceremonies commemorated the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day.
From New York to Pennsylvania to the Pentagon, here are some of the scenes captured as people are remembering and reflecting on the lives lost and legacies left behind.
New York City
In New York City, those honoring those killed gathered Saturday morning in Lower Manhattan at the National Sept. 11 Memorial & Museum. The museum is located on the spot where the twin towers fell.
A family member grieves at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York City on Saturday.
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
A family member grieves at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York City on Saturday.

Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
Family and friends carry photos of some of the more than 2,600 victims to the ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.
Ed Jones/Getty Images
Family and friends carry photos of some of the more than 2,600 victims to the ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

Ed Jones/Getty Images
Ed Jones/Getty Images
Family members and loved ones of victims attend Saturday's ceremony in New York City. Six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell, and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Family members and loved ones of victims attend Saturday's ceremony in New York City. Six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell, and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Former President Barack Obama (from left), former first lady Michelle Obama, President Biden, first lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg attend 9/11 commemoration ceremony in New York City.

Chip Somodevilla/AFP/Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/AFP/Getty Images
Bruce Springsteen performs "I'll See You In My Dreams" during an unannounced appearance at the Sept. 11 anniversary ceremony in New York City.

Evan Vucci/AP
Evan Vucci/AP
Arlington, Va.
In Arlington, Va., a ceremony was held at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial honoring the 184 people killed when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the Pentagon.
An attendee reacts during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Saturday.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
An attendee reacts during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Saturday.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. service members attend the 9/11 observance ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Va.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley stand for the national anthem during the Pentagon 9/11 observance ceremony.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Shanksville, Pa.
Attendees gathered at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., in a ceremony attended by Vice President Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and former President George W. Bush.
Charlie Greene places flowers for his father Donald Greene, who perished on Flight 93, during a ceremony Friday at Flight 93's Memorial Plaza in Shanksville, Pa.

Ryan Collerd/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Ryan Collerd/Bloomberg/Getty Images
People listen as Vice President Harris speaks on Saturday at the 20th anniversary remembrance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
People listen as Vice President Harris speaks on Saturday at the 20th anniversary remembrance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
An attendee puts her hand on the head of a child at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.

Noah Riffe/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Noah Riffe/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Bells are rung during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Visitors line the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Monument during the Luminaria Ceremony on Friday in Shanksville. The ceremony honors the 40 victims of Flight 93.
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
Visitors line the Wall of Names at the Flight 93 National Monument during the Luminaria Ceremony on Friday in Shanksville. The ceremony honors the 40 victims of Flight 93.

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images