Photos: Loved ones reunite as U.S. reopens to international travelers

The U.S. reopened on Monday to fully vaccinated international travelers from 33 countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe. Travelers reconeccted with loved ones at airports and border crossings. Proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test is required for air travel and those entering from Mexico and Canada's land borders only require proof of vaccination.

