Red Carpet Alert: See what everyone was wearing at the Latin Grammy Awards

Red Carpet Alert: See what everyone was wearing at the Latin Grammy Awards

Ash Ponders

Juliana Velasquez

Juliana Velasquez

Musicians and artists turned out for the biggest night of Latin music at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards.

NPR Music was there and we take a look at the scene on the red carpet.

Bizarrap

Bizarrap

Mia Khalifa and Jhay Cortez

Mia Khalifa and Jhay Cortez

Leiva

Leiva

Kevin Jimenez and Bryan Lezcano

Kevin Jimenez and Bryan Lezcano

Juanes

Juanes

Omar Apollo

Maria Toledo

Maria Toledo

Rafa Pabön

Enrique Bunbury

From left to right: Alizzz, Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana

Willy Garcia

Rozalén

Keityn

Left: Mr. Naisgai and right: Joss Favela

Mon Laferte

Ash Ponders is a Panamanian photographer based in Phoenix, Ariz. Follow them @ashponders.

