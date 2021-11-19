Red Carpet Alert: See what everyone was wearing at the Latin Grammy Awards

Ash Ponders for NPR
Juliana Velasquez
Juliana Velasquez
Musicians and artists turned out for the biggest night of Latin music at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards.
NPR Music was there and we take a look at the scene on the red carpet.
Bizarrap
Bizarrap
Mia Khalifa and Jhay Cortez
Mia Khalifa and Jhay Cortez
Leiva
Leiva
Kevin Jimenez and Bryan Lezcano
Kevin Jimenez and Bryan Lezcano
Juanes
Juanes
Omar Apollo
Maria Toledo
Maria Toledo
Rafa Pabön
Enrique Bunbury
From left to right: Alizzz, Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana
Willy Garcia
Rozalén
Keityn
Left: Mr. Naisgai and right: Joss Favela
Mon Laferte
Ash Ponders is a Panamanian photographer based in Phoenix, Ariz. Follow them @ashponders.