Photos: Before and after satellite images reveal the extent of tornadoes' destruction

Multiple states in the South and Midwest are dealing with massive damage and destruction following a series of deadly tornadoes that ravaged the region Friday night into Saturday morning.

The extreme weather occurred in parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri — with communities in western Kentucky hit exceptionally hard.

More than 80 people have been reported dead in Kentucky alone, and that number is expected to surpass 100, Gov. Andy Beshear told NPR on Sunday.

Search and rescue operations are continuing throughout the area and a state of emergency has been declared.

What follows below are satellite images showing the scale of the devastation in three of the states that were hit.

Mayfield, Ky.

BEFORE (left): Overview of Downtown Mayfield, Ky. on Jan. 28 2017. AFTER (right): Overview of damage in downtown Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 11, 2021.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.
BEFORE (left): Overview of Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory and nearby buildings before the tornado on Jan. 28, 2017. AFTER (right) Overview of the damage to the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory and nearby buildings after the tornado on Dec. 11, 2021.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.
BEFORE (left): Homes and buildings before the tornado in Mayfield, Ky. on Jan. 28, 2017. AFTER (right): this image shows the damage to homes and buildings after the tornado in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 11, 2021.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

Monette, Arkansas

BEFORE (left): Farm buildings before tornado in Monette, Arkansas on Feb. 22, 2021. AFTER (right): Damage to farm buildings after tornado in Monette, Arkansas on Dec. 11, 2021.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.
BEFORE (left): Close-up view of Monette Manor Nursing Home on Feb. 22, 2021. AFTER (right): Close-up view shows damage to Monette Manor Nursing Home on Dec. 11, 2021.

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Edwardsville, Ill.

BEFORE (left): Amazon Warehouse and buildings Edwardsville, Illinois on Sept. 24, 2021. AFTER (right): Amazon Warehouse and buildings Edwardsville, Illinois on Dec. 11, 2021

Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

