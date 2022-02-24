Photos show the calamity as Russia invades Ukraine

Russian military forces and Russian-backed separatists have invaded Ukraine.

The wide-scale invasion of Ukraine has dramatically changed the mood in Kyiv, as a nation woke up today with the new reality that it is at war. Ukraine's military says Russia is taking casualties in fierce fighting, but Russia's military is telling a different story.

"Many residents of Kyiv are trying to evacuate toward the West," NPR's Tim Mak said on Morning Edition from Ukraine. "There are long lines that we've observed all day at ATMs, gas stations and supermarkets. In fact, right now as I speak to you, we're in line to get gas. Traffic is at a standstill leaving town, making it really difficult for people."

Ukraine's foreign ministry announced on Thursday that it has begun the procedure to cut diplomatic ties at the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "in accordance with the norms established by international law."

U.S. officials have said for weeks that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, a warning that Russia, in turn, dismissed as scaremongering. President Biden warned of a "catastrophic loss of life and human suffering." He is planning to make an address after meeting with G-7 leaders

