People fleeing Ukraine cross into Romania

Since Russia's invasion into Ukraine on Thursday, roughly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled their country. U.S. officials have estimated that the Russian invasion could produce between one million and five million refugees.

Satellite images show miles of vehicles attempting to cross into nearby Romania at the Siret border crossing. Poland and Slovakia are also bracing to accept refugees from Ukraine.

"In these tragic times, our thoughts are on the Ukrainian people, on all Ukrainian women, men and children, forced to live in terror, innocent and collateral victims of a war they do not understand and did not want," Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday.

Conflict in Kyiv intensified overnight into Saturday as Russian forces advanced on the Ukrainian capital. But U.S. officials say Russia has failed to take over any Ukrainian cities so far.

Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images

