Accessibility links
Refugees fleeing Ukraine cross into Romania after Russian invasion : The Picture Show As Russia invades their country, Ukrainians fleeing conflict are crossing into bordering nations. Satellite images show miles of cars and trucks waiting to cross into Romania.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

People fleeing Ukraine cross into Romania

Grace Widyatmadja

Enlarge this image

People coming from Ukraine descend from a ferry boat to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 26, 2022, as Ukrainians flee their country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

People coming from Ukraine descend from a ferry boat to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 26, 2022, as Ukrainians flee their country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

Since Russia's invasion into Ukraine on Thursday, roughly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled their country. U.S. officials have estimated that the Russian invasion could produce between one million and five million refugees.

Satellite images show miles of vehicles attempting to cross into nearby Romania at the Siret border crossing. Poland and Slovakia are also bracing to accept refugees from Ukraine.

"In these tragic times, our thoughts are on the Ukrainian people, on all Ukrainian women, men and children, forced to live in terror, innocent and collateral victims of a war they do not understand and did not want," Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday.

Conflict in Kyiv intensified overnight into Saturday as Russian forces advanced on the Ukrainian capital. But U.S. officials say Russia has failed to take over any Ukrainian cities so far.

Enlarge this image

Satellite images from Feb. 25, 2022 show a 4.0 mile (6.5km)-long traffic jam of people, cars and trucks trying to leave Ukraine and cross into Romania near the Siret border crossing. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies hide caption

toggle caption
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Satellite images from Feb. 25, 2022 show a 4.0 mile (6.5km)-long traffic jam of people, cars and trucks trying to leave Ukraine and cross into Romania near the Siret border crossing.

Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Enlarge this image

Cars wait to cross into Romania, at the border crossing, on Feb. 24, 2022 in Solotvyno, Ukraine Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images

Cars wait to cross into Romania, at the border crossing, on Feb. 24, 2022 in Solotvyno, Ukraine

Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A woman talks on the phone to organize accommodations after having crossed the border from Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022 in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania. Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images

A woman talks on the phone to organize accommodations after having crossed the border from Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022 in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania.

Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Ukrainian women holds her child as they wait to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing point between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022. Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian women holds her child as they wait to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing point between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022.

Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Ukrainians rest after entering Romania and crossing the Danube River at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022. Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainians rest after entering Romania and crossing the Danube River at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022.

Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A team of volunteers hand over bags of food to passengers who crossed the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Andreea Alexandru/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Andreea Alexandru/AP

A team of volunteers hand over bags of food to passengers who crossed the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Andreea Alexandru/AP
Enlarge this image

Sisters embrace after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Andreea AlexandruAP hide caption

toggle caption
Andreea AlexandruAP

Sisters embrace after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Andreea AlexandruAP
Enlarge this image

A family cross the border into Romania, on Feb. 25, 2022 in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania. Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images

A family cross the border into Romania, on Feb. 25, 2022 in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania.

Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR