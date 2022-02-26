People fleeing Ukraine cross into Romania

Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
People coming from Ukraine descend from a ferry boat to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 26, 2022, as Ukrainians flee their country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
People coming from Ukraine descend from a ferry boat to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 26, 2022, as Ukrainians flee their country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
Since Russia's invasion into Ukraine on Thursday, roughly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled their country. U.S. officials have estimated that the Russian invasion could produce between one million and five million refugees.
Satellite images show miles of vehicles attempting to cross into nearby Romania at the Siret border crossing. Poland and Slovakia are also bracing to accept refugees from Ukraine.
"In these tragic times, our thoughts are on the Ukrainian people, on all Ukrainian women, men and children, forced to live in terror, innocent and collateral victims of a war they do not understand and did not want," Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday.
Conflict in Kyiv intensified overnight into Saturday as Russian forces advanced on the Ukrainian capital. But U.S. officials say Russia has failed to take over any Ukrainian cities so far.
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
toggle caption
Satellite images from Feb. 25, 2022 show a 4.0 mile (6.5km)-long traffic jam of people, cars and trucks trying to leave Ukraine and cross into Romania near the Siret border crossing.
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
hide caption
Satellite images from Feb. 25, 2022 show a 4.0 mile (6.5km)-long traffic jam of people, cars and trucks trying to leave Ukraine and cross into Romania near the Siret border crossing.
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
toggle caption
Cars wait to cross into Romania, at the border crossing, on Feb. 24, 2022 in Solotvyno, Ukraine
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
hide caption
Cars wait to cross into Romania, at the border crossing, on Feb. 24, 2022 in Solotvyno, Ukraine
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
toggle caption
A woman talks on the phone to organize accommodations after having crossed the border from Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022 in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania.
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
hide caption
A woman talks on the phone to organize accommodations after having crossed the border from Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022 in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania.
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Ukrainian women holds her child as they wait to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing point between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022.
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Ukrainian women holds her child as they wait to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing point between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022.
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Ukrainians rest after entering Romania and crossing the Danube River at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022.
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Ukrainians rest after entering Romania and crossing the Danube River at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022.
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
Andreea Alexandru/AP
toggle caption
A team of volunteers hand over bags of food to passengers who crossed the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Andreea Alexandru/AP
hide caption
A team of volunteers hand over bags of food to passengers who crossed the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Andreea Alexandru/AP
Andreea AlexandruAP
toggle caption
Sisters embrace after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Andreea AlexandruAP
hide caption
Sisters embrace after crossing the border from Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Andreea AlexandruAP
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
toggle caption
A family cross the border into Romania, on Feb. 25, 2022 in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania.
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images
hide caption
A family cross the border into Romania, on Feb. 25, 2022 in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania.
Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images