Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy nearing Kyiv : The Picture Show New photos show that the convoy is considerably longer than the 17 miles initially reported and heading toward the Ukrainian capital.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy nearing Kyiv

Satellite images show a Russian military convoy north of Kyiv. Maxar hide caption

Satellite images show a Russian military convoy north of Kyiv.

New satellite images show a large military convoy north of Kyiv, Ukraine extends for almost 40 miles.

It is considerably longer than 17 miles as initially reported this morning by Maxar Technologies.

Based on additional imagery collected, the Russian military convoy stretches from near Antonov airport in the south to the northern end of the convoy near Prybirsk.

Fires seen north of Ivankiv, Ukraine. Maxar hide caption

Fires seen north of Ivankiv, Ukraine.

Along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road.

Along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road north of Invankiv, Ukraine. Maxar hide caption

Along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road north of Invankiv, Ukraine.

Military convoy southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine. Maxar hide caption

Military convoy southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine.

