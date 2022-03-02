Photos: Record-breaking floods devastate eastern Australia

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Properties in the suburb of Goodna, Australia, in the far south-western outskirts of Brisbane, are seen inundated by flood waters Tuesday.
Thousands have been ordered to evacuate as the southeast coast of Australia experiences the worst flood in decades.
A family looks at a nearly submerged lamp post from the banks of the overflowing Clarence River in Grafton, Australia, some 80 miles from the New South Wales town of Lismore, on Tuesday.
Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images
A man carries a wedding photo as people evacuate homes inundated by floodwaters Sunday in Goodna, Australia.
Dan Peled/Getty Images
In an aerial view, vehicles are seen stuck along a street as floodwaters surround Gympie, Australia, on Sunday in an area north of Sunshine Coast.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
A local watches the floodwaters in Brisbane, Australia's central business district Monday.
Peter Wallis/Getty Images
A man paddles his kayak next to a submerged bus on a flooded street in the town of Milton in suburban Brisbane, Australia, on Monday.
Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images
In an aerial view Sunday, floodwaters surround the town of Gympie, Australia, in an area north of Sunshine Coast.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Wreckage is seen at a ferry terminal on the Brisbane River in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday.
Tertius Pickard/AP
A family stays next to a flooded street in Lawrence, Australia, some 45 miles from the New South Wales town of Lismore, on Tuesday.
SAEED KHAN/Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images