Accessibility links
Photos of Australian floodwaters as they move toward Sydney, Australia : The Picture Show Thousands have been ordered to evacuate as the southeast coast of Australia experiences the worst flood in decades.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

Photos: Record-breaking floods devastate eastern Australia

Grace Widyatmadja

Enlarge this image

Properties in the suburb of Goodna, Australia, in the far south-western outskirts of Brisbane, are seen inundated by flood waters Tuesday. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Properties in the suburb of Goodna, Australia, in the far south-western outskirts of Brisbane, are seen inundated by flood waters Tuesday.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Thousands have been ordered to evacuate as the southeast coast of Australia experiences the worst flood in decades.

Enlarge this image

A family looks at a nearly submerged lamp post from the banks of the overflowing Clarence River in Grafton, Australia, some 80 miles from the New South Wales town of Lismore, on Tuesday. Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

A family looks at a nearly submerged lamp post from the banks of the overflowing Clarence River in Grafton, Australia, some 80 miles from the New South Wales town of Lismore, on Tuesday.

Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A man carries a wedding photo as people evacuate homes inundated by floodwaters Sunday in Goodna, Australia. Dan Peled/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Dan Peled/Getty Images

A man carries a wedding photo as people evacuate homes inundated by floodwaters Sunday in Goodna, Australia.

Dan Peled/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

In an aerial view, vehicles are seen stuck along a street as floodwaters surround Gympie, Australia, on Sunday in an area north of Sunshine Coast. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

In an aerial view, vehicles are seen stuck along a street as floodwaters surround Gympie, Australia, on Sunday in an area north of Sunshine Coast.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A local watches the floodwaters in Brisbane, Australia's central business district Monday. Peter Wallis/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Peter Wallis/Getty Images

A local watches the floodwaters in Brisbane, Australia's central business district Monday.

Peter Wallis/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A man paddles his kayak next to a submerged bus on a flooded street in the town of Milton in suburban Brisbane, Australia, on Monday. Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images

A man paddles his kayak next to a submerged bus on a flooded street in the town of Milton in suburban Brisbane, Australia, on Monday.

Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

In an aerial view Sunday, floodwaters surround the town of Gympie, Australia, in an area north of Sunshine Coast. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

In an aerial view Sunday, floodwaters surround the town of Gympie, Australia, in an area north of Sunshine Coast.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Wreckage is seen at a ferry terminal on the Brisbane River in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday. Tertius Pickard/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Tertius Pickard/AP

Wreckage is seen at a ferry terminal on the Brisbane River in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday.

Tertius Pickard/AP
Enlarge this image

A family stays next to a flooded street in Lawrence, Australia, some 45 miles from the New South Wales town of Lismore, on Tuesday. SAEED KHAN/Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
SAEED KHAN/Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

A family stays next to a flooded street in Lawrence, Australia, some 45 miles from the New South Wales town of Lismore, on Tuesday.

SAEED KHAN/Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR