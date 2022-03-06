Photos: More than 1 million Ukrainians have fled their country

Enlarge this image toggle caption Emilio Morenatti/AP Emilio Morenatti/AP

The United Nations refugee agency says Russian's invasion of Ukraine has already prompted more than 1.5 million people to flee the war. This is the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Just eleven days into the war, Ukrainians continue to flow into Poland and other neighboring countries.

The majority – more than 900 thousand - have entered through Poland.

Take a look.

