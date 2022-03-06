Photos: More than 1 million Ukrainians have fled their country

Emilio Morenatti/AP
toggle caption
March 5: Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
hide caption
March 5: Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
The United Nations refugee agency says Russian's invasion of Ukraine has already prompted more than 1.5 million people to flee the war. This is the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
Just eleven days into the war, Ukrainians continue to flow into Poland and other neighboring countries.
The majority – more than 900 thousand - have entered through Poland.
Take a look.
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
toggle caption
March 5: Ukrainian paramedics cover with the National flag the grave of their colleague Valentyna Pushych killed by Russian troops in a cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
hide caption
March 5: Ukrainian paramedics cover with the National flag the grave of their colleague Valentyna Pushych killed by Russian troops in a cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Emilio Morenatti/AP
toggle caption
March 5: A Ukrainian soldier and a militia man help a fleeing family crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
hide caption
March 5: A Ukrainian soldier and a militia man help a fleeing family crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 5: Ukrainian servicemen walk through a destroyed bridge towards the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 5: Ukrainian servicemen walk through a destroyed bridge towards the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
Vadim Ghirda/AP
toggle caption
March 5: A woman holds a dog while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
hide caption
March 5: A woman holds a dog while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 4: People take cover from shelling in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 4: People take cover from shelling in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 5: A Ukrainian serviceman carries a child while assisting people to cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 5: A Ukrainian serviceman carries a child while assisting people to cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 5: A man lies on a camp bed in a refugee reception center at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 5: A man lies on a camp bed in a refugee reception center at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Alex halada/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 5: A woman holds a sign reading 'We are stronger than he thinks' during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Alex halada/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 5: A woman holds a sign reading 'We are stronger than he thinks' during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Alex halada/AFP via Getty Images
Olivier Douliery/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
A Polish soldier helps elderly people coming from Ukraine, as they cross the Ukrainian-Polish border in Korczowa, Poland.
Olivier Douliery/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
A Polish soldier helps elderly people coming from Ukraine, as they cross the Ukrainian-Polish border in Korczowa, Poland.
Olivier Douliery/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 5: Children play inside a shelter for refugees at the Lviv Regional Academic Puppet Theatre in western Ukraine.
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 5: Children play inside a shelter for refugees at the Lviv Regional Academic Puppet Theatre in western Ukraine.
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 5: A woman sits while people cross a nearby destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 5: A woman sits while people cross a nearby destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 5: People sit in a car as as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 5: People sit in a car as as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
Anatoli Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 5: Servicemen of the Ukrainian Military Forces prepare their equipment to repel a tank attack on a position in the Lugansk region.
Anatoli Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 5: Servicemen of the Ukrainian Military Forces prepare their equipment to repel a tank attack on a position in the Lugansk region.
Anatoli Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 5: People wait to board an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station.
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 5: People wait to board an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station.
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 5: A woman is visible through the condensation on a window of an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station.
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 5: A woman is visible through the condensation on a window of an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station.
Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images
Janos Kummer/Getty Images
toggle caption
March 5: Civilians and aid organizations help arriving refugees at the Western Railway Station after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine in Budapest, Hungary.
Janos Kummer/Getty Images
hide caption
March 5: Civilians and aid organizations help arriving refugees at the Western Railway Station after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine in Budapest, Hungary.
Janos Kummer/Getty Images
Michael Probst/AP
toggle caption
March 4: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a video message to the people gathered for a rally in Romerberg Square during the war with Russia in Frankfurt, Germany.
Michael Probst/AP
hide caption
March 4: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a video message to the people gathered for a rally in Romerberg Square during the war with Russia in Frankfurt, Germany.
Michael Probst/AP
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
toggle caption
March 4: People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
hide caption
March 4: People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 4: This general view shows destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 4: This general view shows destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 4: Smoke rises from a bombed warehouse in the town of Stoyanka, west of Kyiv.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 4: Smoke rises from a bombed warehouse in the town of Stoyanka, west of Kyiv.
Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images