Photos: Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its second week : The Picture Show This is the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Photos: More than 1 million Ukrainians have fled their country

March 5: Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Emilio Morenatti/AP hide caption

March 5: Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

The United Nations refugee agency says Russian's invasion of Ukraine has already prompted more than 1.5 million people to flee the war. This is the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Just eleven days into the war, Ukrainians continue to flow into Poland and other neighboring countries.

The majority – more than 900 thousand - have entered through Poland.

Take a look.

March 5: Ukrainian paramedics cover with the National flag the grave of their colleague Valentyna Pushych killed by Russian troops in a cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine. Efrem Lukatsky/AP hide caption

March 5: Ukrainian paramedics cover with the National flag the grave of their colleague Valentyna Pushych killed by Russian troops in a cemetery in Kyiv, Ukraine.

March 5: A Ukrainian soldier and a militia man help a fleeing family crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Emilio Morenatti/AP hide caption

March 5: A Ukrainian soldier and a militia man help a fleeing family crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

March 5: Ukrainian servicemen walk through a destroyed bridge towards the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 5: Ukrainian servicemen walk through a destroyed bridge towards the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing.

March 5: A woman holds a dog while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine. Vadim Ghirda/AP hide caption

March 5: A woman holds a dog while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine.

March 4: People take cover from shelling in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 4: People take cover from shelling in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv.

March 5: A Ukrainian serviceman carries a child while assisting people to cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 5: A Ukrainian serviceman carries a child while assisting people to cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv.

March 5: A man lies on a camp bed in a refugee reception center at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 5: A man lies on a camp bed in a refugee reception center at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa.

March 5: A woman holds a sign reading 'We are stronger than he thinks' during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Alex halada/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 5: A woman holds a sign reading 'We are stronger than he thinks' during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A Polish soldier helps elderly people coming from Ukraine, as they cross the Ukrainian-Polish border in Korczowa, Poland. Olivier Douliery/POOL/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A Polish soldier helps elderly people coming from Ukraine, as they cross the Ukrainian-Polish border in Korczowa, Poland.

March 5: Children play inside a shelter for refugees at the Lviv Regional Academic Puppet Theatre in western Ukraine. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 5: Children play inside a shelter for refugees at the Lviv Regional Academic Puppet Theatre in western Ukraine.

March 5: A woman sits while people cross a nearby destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 5: A woman sits while people cross a nearby destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv.

March 5: People sit in a car as as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 5: People sit in a car as as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing.

March 5: Servicemen of the Ukrainian Military Forces prepare their equipment to repel a tank attack on a position in the Lugansk region. Anatoli Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 5: Servicemen of the Ukrainian Military Forces prepare their equipment to repel a tank attack on a position in the Lugansk region.

March 5: People wait to board an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 5: People wait to board an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station.

March 5: A woman is visible through the condensation on a window of an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 5: A woman is visible through the condensation on a window of an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station.

March 5: Civilians and aid organizations help arriving refugees at the Western Railway Station after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine in Budapest, Hungary. Janos Kummer/Getty Images hide caption

March 5: Civilians and aid organizations help arriving refugees at the Western Railway Station after crossing the border at Zahony-Csap as they flee Ukraine in Budapest, Hungary.

March 4: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a video message to the people gathered for a rally in Romerberg Square during the war with Russia in Frankfurt, Germany. Michael Probst/AP hide caption

March 4: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a video message to the people gathered for a rally in Romerberg Square during the war with Russia in Frankfurt, Germany.

March 4: People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP hide caption

March 4: People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine.

March 4: This general view shows destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 4: This general view shows destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the city of Bucha, west of Kyiv.

March 4: Smoke rises from a bombed warehouse in the town of Stoyanka, west of Kyiv. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 4: Smoke rises from a bombed warehouse in the town of Stoyanka, west of Kyiv.

