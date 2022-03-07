Accessibility links
Photos: Ukrainian children and families are being taken in by Polish families : The Picture Show Many Polish families are offering temporary lodging for Ukrainians who have fled. Some Poles are fostering Ukrainian children who had been living at a home for orphaned or neglected children.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

Ukrainian children and families are being taken in by Polish families

Enlarge this image

Two Ukrainian girls in foster care look out the window of a home they are now sharing with a Polish foster family in Bilgoraj, Poland. More than 1.5 million Ukrainians — many of them children — have fled since the Russian invasion. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

Two Ukrainian girls in foster care look out the window of a home they are now sharing with a Polish foster family in Bilgoraj, Poland. More than 1.5 million Ukrainians — many of them children — have fled since the Russian invasion.

Claire Harbage/NPR

More than 1.5 million Ukrainians — many of them children — have fled since Russia invaded their country over a week ago.

Some are children who had been living at an SOS Children's Village in Brovary, Ukraine, a home for children who have been have been orphaned, abused or neglected.

The international nonprofit finds legal guardians for children without adequate parental care.

Enlarge this image

A house and playground at an SOS Children's Village in Bilgoraj, Poland. SOS Children's Villages operate around the world to find legal guardians for children without adequate parental care. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

A house and playground at an SOS Children's Village in Bilgoraj, Poland. SOS Children's Villages operate around the world to find legal guardians for children without adequate parental care.

Claire Harbage/NPR

One of those guardians, Luba Yaschuk, says the Russians invaded when she was on vacation with the three children she cares for. They immediately headed for the Polish border, leaving everything behind in their home. One of her children, 11-year-old Vanya, says the panic of war — and escaping the war — is all everyone talks about.

Enlarge this image

Luba Yaschuk and her three children, including Vanya, 11, were on a vacation in Ukraine when the Russian invasion began. They fled to the Polish border without returning home to gather their belongings. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

Luba Yaschuk and her three children, including Vanya, 11, were on a vacation in Ukraine when the Russian invasion began. They fled to the Polish border without returning home to gather their belongings.

Claire Harbage/NPR

The children are now in Poland, taken in by other families associated with SOS Children's Villages. Other Poles are also taking in Ukrainians displaced by war. So many are offering temporary lodging that Polish authorities say they have no immediate need for refugee camps.

Enlarge this image

A Ukrainian foster girl stands in the kitchen of a Polish foster home. A group of four adults and 17 foster children crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland together. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

A Ukrainian foster girl stands in the kitchen of a Polish foster home. A group of four adults and 17 foster children crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland together.

Claire Harbage/NPR
Enlarge this image

A caretaker at an SOS Children's Village in Bilgoraj, Poland, walks children through the property. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

A caretaker at an SOS Children's Village in Bilgoraj, Poland, walks children through the property.

Claire Harbage/NPR
Enlarge this image

A Ukrainian girl is being fostered at a home in Poland. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

A Ukrainian girl is being fostered at a home in Poland.

Claire Harbage/NPR
Enlarge this image

Sebastian Cybulski, a Polish foster parent, is caring for a Ukrainian family in his home. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

Sebastian Cybulski, a Polish foster parent, is caring for a Ukrainian family in his home.

Claire Harbage/NPR
Enlarge this image

Three Ukrainian girls hang out in the kitchen of their new foster home in Poland. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

Three Ukrainian girls hang out in the kitchen of their new foster home in Poland.

Claire Harbage/NPR
Enlarge this image

Stickers are seen on a window of an SOS Children's Village, where Ukrainians are staying, in Bilgoraj, Poland. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Claire Harbage/NPR

Stickers are seen on a window of an SOS Children's Village, where Ukrainians are staying, in Bilgoraj, Poland.

Claire Harbage/NPR

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR