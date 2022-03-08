Some of Ukraine's Orthodox churches want to break away from their Russian patriarch

Enlarge this image toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR Claire Harbage/NPR

On the day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Church of St. George in Lviv, in western Ukraine, posted a sign on its front gate condemning Russia.

The church belongs to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, whose leadership has defended the Russian invasion as recently as this past Sunday.

At a key moment in services at the Church of St. George, when bearded, golden-robed priests carry bread and wine to the altar, they normally invoke the name of their bishop in Moscow, Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill. But now some are refusing to say his name.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR Claire Harbage/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR Claire Harbage/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR Claire Harbage/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR Claire Harbage/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR Claire Harbage/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR Claire Harbage/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR Claire Harbage/NPR