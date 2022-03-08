Remembering Sumy Sadurni: A photographer known for capturing essence of East Africa

On Monday night, photojournalist Sumy Sadurni was killed in a car accident. Sumy Sadurni was a 32-year-old Spanish-Mexican freelance photojournalist based in Kampala, Uganda. She was known for her striking coverage across East Africa capturing the conflict as well as the essence of the region and its people.

Here's a look into some of the work that she leaves behind.

