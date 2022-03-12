Photos: Ukrainian refugees assisted by the EU government as they flee their country

Ukrainians could already travel to the EU without a visa and stay 90 days. Now, under the EU's "temporary protection directive," any Ukrainian national who fled as a result of the invasion, plus their partners and children of any nationality, may receive permission to stay in any EU country for one year.

If Ukraine remains dangerous, that status can be extended, ultimately up to three years.

EU governments are expected at a minimum to help Ukrainians find housing and to allow them to work, go to school, receive social welfare benefits and routine medical care.

They may apply for asylum at any time. And should Ukraine become safe again, EU countries are expected to help them return if they wish.

Here's a look into the last few days on the ground.

