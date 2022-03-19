Accessibility links
Photos from Week 4 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine : The Picture Show On the fourth week of the war over 3.2 million Ukrainians have fled the country, another 6.5 million people have been displaced within Ukraine.

Photos: Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to bring death and the displacement

Virginia Lozano

Editor's note: Graphic content

March 19: People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western Ukraine. Bernat Armangue/AP hide caption

March 19: People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western Ukraine.

On the fourth week of the war over 3.3 million Ukrainians have fled the country, another 6.5 million people have been displaced within Ukraine, according to the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration.

The fighting for Mariupol has now made it to the center of the coastal city with Russian forces encircling it on Saturday.

Russia claims the use of a hypersonic Kinzhal missile on Friday, targeting an underground arms depot in western Ukraine. If confirmed it would be the first use of a hypersonic weapon in combat during its offensive in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for peace in a video address on Saturday, 23 days after Russia launched its invasion.

Here's a look at the situation on the ground this week:

March 19: Rescuers carry a Ukrainian soldier saved after 30 hours from debris of the military school hit by Russian rockets, in Mykolaiv. Bluent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 19: Rescuers carry a Ukrainian soldier saved after 30 hours from debris of the military school hit by Russian rockets, in Mykolaiv.

March 19: Ukrainian soldiers and rescue officers search for bodies in the debris at the military school hit by Russian rockets the day before, in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine. Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 19: Ukrainian soldiers and rescue officers search for bodies in the debris at the military school hit by Russian rockets the day before, in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine.

March 19: Nannie Svitlana Stetsiuk plays with one of the babies in the nursery in Kyiv, Ukraine. Nineteen surrogated babies were born to surrogate mothers, with their biological parents still outside the country due to the war against Russia. Rodrigo Abd/AP hide caption

March 19: Nannie Svitlana Stetsiuk plays with one of the babies in the nursery in Kyiv, Ukraine. Nineteen surrogated babies were born to surrogate mothers, with their biological parents still outside the country due to the war against Russia.

March 19: Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training in Lviv, Western Ukraine. Bernat Armangue/AP hide caption

March 19: Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training in Lviv, Western Ukraine.

March 19: Volunteers of a humanitarian centre rest among bags of clothes donated for evacuees in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
March 19: Volunteers of a humanitarian centre rest among bags of clothes donated for evacuees in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
March 19: A refugee from the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ekaterina Mosha, 82, has a meal with her grandson Dmitrii, 3, after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova. Sergei Grits/AP hide caption

March 19: A refugee from the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ekaterina Mosha, 82, has a meal with her grandson Dmitrii, 3, after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova.

March 19: Smoke rising from the western outskirts of Kyiv. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 19: Smoke rising from the western outskirts of Kyiv.

March 18: A woman and children who fled the war in Ukraine wait for the departure of a humanitarian train to relocate them to Berlin in Krakow, Poland. Omar Marques/Getty Images hide caption

March 18: A woman and children who fled the war in Ukraine wait for the departure of a humanitarian train to relocate them to Berlin in Krakow, Poland.

March 18: A picture shows damaged apartment buildings in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv. Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

March 18: A picture shows damaged apartment buildings in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv.

March 18: Residents leave the house which got destroyed as a result of a missile strike in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine. Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images hide caption

March 18: Residents leave the house which got destroyed as a result of a missile strike in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine.

