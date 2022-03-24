Here's what support for Ukraine looks like across the United States

Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military has been executing a brutal campaign of shelling and attacks as they try to take over the country's largest cities. While Ukrainian forces have fought off the advances of the Russian military, millions of Ukrainians have fled the country for neighboring nations, many of which are members of the European Union.

Around the world, there has been an outcry against the war — not only from Ukrainians abroad, but from people everywhere, unified against the destruction and inhumanity seen in the media coverage.

Photographers from NPR member stations across the United States have been documenting Americans' support for Ukraine, from vigils and demonstrations to the gathering and shipping of donations and supplies. Here are some of the scenes of support playing across the country over the last month:

