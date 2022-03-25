Photos: See what happened at hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Over the last three days, the Senate Judiciary Committee held historic confirmation hearings for President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Brown Jackson largely acquitted herself well: She was controlled, calm and mostly needed to reassure Democrats so they stick together in voting for her. The White House remains hopeful that some Republicans might vote for her, though the bitterness on display among the committee's GOP members toward their Democratic colleagues suggests any such votes won't likely come from Republicans on the committee.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman and only the sixth woman to serve as a justice on the high court, among the 115 total justices to serve on the court in U.S. history.

More on what Americans can learn from Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings

Here's a look back at Brown Jackson's last three days on Capitol Hill:

