Photos: Ukrainians seek refuge as Russia continues attacks in the west

Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

As Russians continue to carry out military assaults on Ukrainian cities, residents in the country are taking cover in subway cars, basements and bomb shelters.

Even as Russia says it will refocus its military strategy in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces ramped up attacks in western cities like Lviv on Saturday, where displaced civilians had not long ago sought refuge from the war.

The displacement of the millions of lives in Ukraine, a month into the invasion, is evident in photos of sliced-open apartment buildings, dogs in arms and children's belongings left behind.

Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

ykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images