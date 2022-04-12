Photos: Kyiv suburbs continue to recover bodies after Russia's occupation ends

Editor's note: Some of these images are graphic.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Felipe Dana/AP Felipe Dana/AP

A senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. continues to see signs of Russian forces moving into eastern Ukraine for what is expected to be a large-scale offensive in the coming days.

This includes Russian command-and-control elements, support battalions, infantry and helicopters moving into the country's Donbas region, just across from its border with Russia.

Over the last couple of weeks, Russia withdrew forces from around Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, retreating north into neighboring Belarus. Those forces are now moving to the east of Ukraine.

Here is what it looks like on the ground:

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joe Raedle/Getty Images Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joe Raedle/Getty Images Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Petros Giannakouris/AP Petros Giannakouris/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Petros Giannakouris/AP Petros Giannakouris/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Felipe Dana/AP Felipe Dana/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Petros Giannakouris/AP Petros Giannakouris/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images