Photos: Russian air strikes hit targets in Lviv, Kharkiv and across Ukraine

Editor's note: Some of these images are graphic

Enlarge this image toggle caption Emilio Morenatti/AP Emilio Morenatti/AP

In the eighth week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have left the outskirts of Kyiv and are focusing their attacks in the east.

Their troops have reportedly taken control of the town of Kreminna in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region after weeks of bombardment. In Mariupol, Ukrainian forces are refusing to surrender, despite Russia's long and bloody siege.

After weeks of relative peace, the western city of Lviv was hit by at least four missiles Monday. At least seven people were killed in the attack, and another 11 were injured, marking the first fatalities the city had seen since Russia's invasion began in late February.

Here's a look at the situation on the ground:

