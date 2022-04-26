Photos: More than 5 million have fled Ukraine as Russia's invasion continues

Editor's note: Some of these images are graphic.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Felipe Dana/AP Felipe Dana/AP

In the ninth week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many civilians are trapped in the besieged Azovstal steel plant, the last remaining holdout of Ukrainian forces in the port city of Mariupol.

The U.N. projects that more than 8 million refugees will have left Ukraine by the end of the conflict; more than 5 million have already fled the country.

While Russian forces continue to target central and western Ukraine — where most of the displaced civilians have fled to — with airstrikes, while more intense offensives continue in southern and eastern Ukraine, where Russia has said its focus will be, going forward.

Here's a look at the situation on the ground:

toggle caption Felipe Dana/AP

toggle caption Felipe Dana/AP

toggle caption Francisco Seco/AP

toggle caption Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

toggle caption Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

toggle caption Francisco Seco/AP

toggle caption Leon Neal/Getty Images

toggle caption Emilio Morenatti/AP

toggle caption Felipe Dana/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

toggle caption Chris McGrath/Getty Images

toggle caption Emilio Morenatti/AP

toggle caption Efrem Lukatsky/AP

toggle caption Chris McGrath/Getty Images

toggle caption Felipe Dana/AP

toggle caption Chris McGrath/Getty Images

toggle caption Alexei Alexandrov/AP

toggle caption Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

toggle caption Emilio Morenatti/AP

toggle caption Mykola Tys/AP

toggle caption Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

toggle caption Emilio Morenatti/AP

toggle caption Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

toggle caption Alexey Furman/Getty Images

toggle caption Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images