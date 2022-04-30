Accessibility links
April 30th is International Jazz Day. Jazz Night in America tapped photographer Deneka Peniston to share scenes from recording sessions featuring jazz artists who are shaping the music today.

In the studio for International Jazz Day

Deneka Peniston

Jean Baylor pointing to the next song on the list, for the Baylor Project album "Generations", 2020, at Bunker Studio, Brooklyn, NY, 2018.

Jean Baylor pointing to the next song on the list, for the Baylor Project album "Generations", 2020, at Bunker Studio, Brooklyn, NY, 2018.

In 2010, I was introduced to Meghan Stabile, founder of Revive Music by my friend Von Harris. Her goal was to promote musicians that pushed the boundaries of the definition of jazz to include other genres of music.

By photographing her events, I met and was exposed to an incredibly talented group of musicians who actively sought to expand their musical repertoire. And my proximity to them led to requests to photograph their promotional materials as well as recording sessions.

It has been a joy to witness the rise of these amazing humans. Here are a couple of images I've made over the years.

Keyon Harrold plays a trumpet solo as Keith Loftis, tenor sax, and Stafford Hunter, trombone, approve with a "stank face", for The Baylor Project album "The Journey", 2017, at Systems Two Recording studio, Brooklyn, NY, 2014.

Dezron Douglas plays bass, for The Baylor Project album "The Journey", 2017, at Systems Two Recording studio, Brooklyn, NY, 2014.

Marcus Baylor, watches the recording of The Baylor Project album "Generations", 2020, at Bunker Studio, Brooklyn, NY, 2018.

Producer Derrick Hodge conversing with Kendrick Scott, power station, for the album "Conviction", 2013, at Berklee NYC (formally Avatar Studios), 2011.

Mark Guiliana getting the vibes right before the session, for the album Family First, 2015, at Bunker Studio, Brooklyn, 2015. Unlike the other musicians, I met Mark by randomly attending a show at Rockwood Music Hall in 2013 and have eagerly followed his career ever since. In addition to being a Grammy nominated artist for his own work, he was also the drummer on Bowie's final album, "Blackstar".

Shedrick Mitchell, co-arranger, organ, for the Baylor Project album "Generations", 2020, at Bunker Studio, Brooklyn, NY, 2020. Aside from his stellar Wurlitzer, piano and organ playing, Shedrick has literally been present in almost every recording session I've photographed in some capacity as an arranger.

Keyon Harrold rehearses accompanied by a Quincy Troupe poem in Brooklyn, NY, 2016. They would go on to record minutes later. Quincy Troupe is an American poet, journalist, professor, and Miles Davis biographer.

Jean Baylor digs what Jazzmeia Horn is bringing to the track, for the Baylor Project album "Generations", 2020, at Bunker Studio, Brooklyn, NY, 2020.

Grégoire Maret, harmonica, at Atomic Studios, Brooklyn, NY, 2017.

Shai Maestro, piano and Chris Morrissey, Bass, hangout while reccording the album Family First, 2015, at Bunker Studio, Brooklyn, NY, 2015.

Etienne Charles conducts while playing, for the album "Carnival, The Sound of A People, Vol.1.", at Sear Sound, NYC. Etienne often weaves elements of Caribbean music into his sound.

Joe Sanders records bass, at Systems Two recording studio, Brooklyn, NY, 2014.

Marcus Baylor of The Baylor Project plays the drums for The Baylor Project album "The Journey", 2017, at Systems Two Recording studio, Brooklyn, NY, 2014.

Justin Brown, drums, rests and recharges at Systems Two Recording studio, Brooklyn, NY, 2014.

To check out episodes featuring these artists and more, visit Jazz Night in America.

