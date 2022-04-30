In the studio for International Jazz Day

In 2010, I was introduced to Meghan Stabile, founder of Revive Music by my friend Von Harris. Her goal was to promote musicians that pushed the boundaries of the definition of jazz to include other genres of music.

By photographing her events, I met and was exposed to an incredibly talented group of musicians who actively sought to expand their musical repertoire. And my proximity to them led to requests to photograph their promotional materials as well as recording sessions.

It has been a joy to witness the rise of these amazing humans. Here are a couple of images I've made over the years.

To check out episodes featuring these artists and more, visit Jazz Night in America.