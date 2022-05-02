Accessibility links
See 2022 Met Gala Looks : The Picture Show It's the annual high-stakes fashion soiree is a major money-maker for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and an opportunity for mega-wattage stars and influencers to turn out in style.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

See All The Best Looks From The Met Gala 2022

Enlarge this image

Janelle Monáe Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The first Monday night in May means one thing in New York City: the annual fashion extravaganza that is the Met Gala.

Because of the pandemic, it's actually been less than a year since the last Met Gala was held. But this annual high-stakes fashion soiree is a major money-maker for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute — and it's always an opportunity for mega-wattage stars and influencers to turn out in style. (Big names usually come for free, but for those who have to pay, tickets are $35,000 apiece, and the cost of tables ranges from $200,000 to $300,000.)

Enlarge this image

Blake Lively Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Blake Lively

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Janicza Bravo Mike Coppola/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janicza Bravo

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Phillip Lim, Michelle Yeoh, and Prabal Gurung Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Phillip Lim, Michelle Yeoh, and Prabal Gurung

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Jordan Roth Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jordan Roth

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Chloe Kim Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chloe Kim

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Anderson .Paak Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anderson .Paak

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Influencer Isabelle Boemeke Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Influencer Isabelle Boemeke

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Vanessa Hudgens Mike Coppola/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Kaia Gerber Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Samuelle Leibovitz and Annie Leibovitz Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Samuelle Leibovitz and Annie Leibovitz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Camila Cabello Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Ashley Park Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ashley Park

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

La La Anthony Mike Coppola/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

La La Anthony

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Mindy Kaling Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This year's gala hosts are actress Regina King, the omnipresent Lin-Manuel Miranda, actress Blake Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. The gala's honorary chairs are Condé Nast global chief content officer Anna Wintour, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, and fashion designer Tom Ford.

Earlier Monday, First Lady Jill Biden was the Met's special guest at the press launch of the Costume Institute's newest show, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which explores the evolution of American fashion from the 19th to late 20th centuries.

Enlarge this image

Emma Chamberlain Mike Coppola/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR