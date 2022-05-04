Accessibility links
See protests grow across the country as the Supreme Court deals with Roe v. Wade leak : The Picture Show Marches for and against abortion rights swell after a leaked draft opinion shows a majority of the Supreme Court is ready to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling that established the right to abortion.

See protests grow across the country as the Supreme Court deals with Roe v. Wade leak

BOSTON: Protesters begin marching down Park Street during the Defend Abortion Rights rally at the Massachusetts State House. Jesse Costa/WBUR hide caption

BOSTON: Protesters begin marching down Park Street during the Defend Abortion Rights rally at the Massachusetts State House.

Thousands of people protested across the country after a Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked that shows a majority of the justices ready to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the right to abortion. Justices can change their votes before a final decision

NPR member station photographers shared what they saw across the U.S. Here are the scenes.

SACRAMENTO: Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in response to the leaked Supreme Court brief in which a majority of justices sided with overturning Roe v. Wade. Andrew Nixon/CapRadio hide caption

SACRAMENTO: Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in response to the leaked Supreme Court brief in which a majority of justices sided with overturning Roe v. Wade.

DENVER: Protesters, and some counter-protesters, showed up at the evening's abortion rights rally at the state Capitol. Hart W. Van Denburg /CPR News/Denverite hide caption

DENVER: Protesters, and some counter-protesters, showed up at the evening's abortion rights rally at the state Capitol.

DENVER: Protesters, and some counter-protesters, showed up at the evening's abortion rights rally at the state Capitol. Hart W. Van Denburg /CPR News/Denverite hide caption

DENVER: Protesters, and some counter-protesters, showed up at the evening's abortion rights rally at the state Capitol.

BOSTON: Thousands of protesters gathered at the Massachusetts State House. Meredith Nierman/WGBH hide caption

BOSTON: Thousands of protesters gathered at the Massachusetts State House.

BOSTON: Brandeis University Students Gabriella Fine, left, and Maia Lefferman, right, were two of thousands of protesters who gathered and marched in support of reproductive rights. Meredith Nierman/WGBH hide caption

BOSTON: Brandeis University Students Gabriella Fine, left, and Maia Lefferman, right, were two of thousands of protesters who gathered and marched in support of reproductive rights.

BOSTON: A man dining in a restaurant gives a thumbs-up to protesters who marched in support of reproductive rights. Meredith Nierman/WGBH hide caption

BOSTON: A man dining in a restaurant gives a thumbs-up to protesters who marched in support of reproductive rights.

HOUSTON: Hundreds gathered at Houston City Hall and marched to the federal courthouse. Lucio Vasquez/Houston Public Media hide caption

HOUSTON: Debora Evans holds up a sign that reads "I Will Vote" in front of city hall. Lucio Vasquez/Houston Public Media hide caption

ST. LOUIS: Erin Barry, 28, of Maplewood, looks out to a crowd advocating for abortion rights on Tuesday at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio hide caption

ST. LOUIS: Hundreds of demonstrators listen to Rep. Cori Bush as she talks about abortion rights during a demonstration at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio hide caption

ST. LOUIS: Ericka Murphy, of Eureka, attends a demonstration rallying for abortion rights while dressed in a Handmade's Tale costume at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio hide caption

HARTFORD: Demonstrators, including Dawn Merritt, gather outside the Connecticut State Supreme Court in response to a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade. Mark Mirko/CT Public hide caption

HARTFORD: Demonstrators, including Dawn Merritt, gather outside the Connecticut State Supreme Court in response to a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.

BOSTON: A protester with the words, 'MY BODY, MY CHOICE' written on the palms of her hands at the Defend Abortion Rights rally at the Massachusetts State House. Jesse Costa/WBUR hide caption

BOSTON: Kha Dickerman, left, joined thousands of others to rally to defend abortion rights at the Massachusetts State House. Jesse Costa/WBUR hide caption

BOSTON: A protester chants through a megaphone as thousands of protesters march down Stuart Street during the Defend Abortion Rights rally. Jesse Costa/WBUR hide caption

BOSTON: Thousands of protesters gather during the Defend Abortion Rights rally at the Massachusetts State House. Jesse Costa/WBUR hide caption

