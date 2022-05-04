See protests grow across the country as the Supreme Court deals with Roe v. Wade leak

Jesse Costa/WBUR
BOSTON: Protesters begin marching down Park Street during the Defend Abortion Rights rally at the Massachusetts State House.
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Thousands of people protested across the country after a Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked that shows a majority of the justices ready to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the right to abortion. Justices can change their votes before a final decision
NPR member station photographers shared what they saw across the U.S. Here are the scenes.
Andrew Nixon/CapRadio
SACRAMENTO: Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in response to the leaked Supreme Court brief in which a majority of justices sided with overturning Roe v. Wade.
Andrew Nixon/CapRadio
Andrew Nixon/CapRadio
Hart W. Van Denburg /CPR News/Denverite
DENVER: Protesters, and some counter-protesters, showed up at the evening's abortion rights rally at the state Capitol.
Hart W. Van Denburg /CPR News/Denverite
Hart W. Van Denburg /CPR News/Denverite
Hart W. Van Denburg /CPR News/Denverite
Hart W. Van Denburg /CPR News/Denverite
Hart W. Van Denburg /CPR News/Denverite
Meredith Nierman/WGBH
BOSTON: Thousands of protesters gathered at the Massachusetts State House.
Meredith Nierman/WGBH
Meredith Nierman/WGBH
Meredith Nierman/WGBH
BOSTON: Brandeis University Students Gabriella Fine, left, and Maia Lefferman, right, were two of thousands of protesters who gathered and marched in support of reproductive rights.
Meredith Nierman/WGBH
Meredith Nierman/WGBH
Meredith Nierman/WGBH
BOSTON: A man dining in a restaurant gives a thumbs-up to protesters who marched in support of reproductive rights.
Meredith Nierman/WGBH
Meredith Nierman/WGBH
Lucio Vasquez/Houston Public Media
HOUSTON: Hundreds gathered at Houston City Hall and marched to the federal courthouse.
Lucio Vasquez/Houston Public Media
HOUSTON: Debora Evans holds up a sign that reads "I Will Vote" in front of city hall.
Lucio Vasquez/Houston Public Media
Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
ST. LOUIS: Erin Barry, 28, of Maplewood, looks out to a crowd advocating for abortion rights on Tuesday at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
ST. LOUIS: Hundreds of demonstrators listen to Rep. Cori Bush as she talks about abortion rights during a demonstration at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
ST. LOUIS: Ericka Murphy, of Eureka, attends a demonstration rallying for abortion rights while dressed in a Handmade's Tale costume at the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
Mark Mirko/CT Public
HARTFORD: Demonstrators, including Dawn Merritt, gather outside the Connecticut State Supreme Court in response to a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.
Mark Mirko/CT Public
Mark Mirko/CT Public
Jesse Costa/WBUR
BOSTON: A protester with the words, 'MY BODY, MY CHOICE' written on the palms of her hands at the Defend Abortion Rights rally at the Massachusetts State House.
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Jesse Costa/WBUR
BOSTON: Kha Dickerman, left, joined thousands of others to rally to defend abortion rights at the Massachusetts State House.
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Jesse Costa/WBUR
BOSTON: A protester chants through a megaphone as thousands of protesters march down Stuart Street during the Defend Abortion Rights rally.
Jesse Costa/WBUR
Jesse Costa/WBUR
BOSTON: Thousands of protesters gather during the Defend Abortion Rights rally at the Massachusetts State House.
Jesse Costa/WBUR
