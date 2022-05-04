See protests grow across the country as the Supreme Court deals with Roe v. Wade leak

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jesse Costa/WBUR Jesse Costa/WBUR

Thousands of people protested across the country after a Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked that shows a majority of the justices ready to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the right to abortion. Justices can change their votes before a final decision

NPR member station photographers shared what they saw across the U.S. Here are the scenes.

